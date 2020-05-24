Stellar celebrates 30th anniversary

Stellar was founded by three entrepreneurs, Francis Zrostlik, Jim Vlaanderen, and Gary Bomstad in 1990. Stellar began as the first US corporation to design and manufacture a domestic hydraulic hooklift hoist. Since its inception, Stellar has added the design and manufacture of numerous products for the work truck industry, including mechanic service cranes, mobile drawer systems, commercial tire service trucks, and much more.

“Stellar Industries is proud to have been founded as an entrepreneurial start-up using the know-how of dedicated North Iowans to build the strong company that exists today,” said Dave Zrostlik, president. “Our transition to a majority ESOP company over these 30 years is further proof of the commitment we have to remain an independent company that quickly responds to the needs of our customers, our employees, and our communities. I have great confidence and pride in the team members that have grown with us to create the successful company that Stellar Industries has become. Thanks go out to all those past and present Stellar employees and the communities that have supported us over the past 30 years. I am looking forward to successful growth and prosperity for the employee-owners of Stellar Industries for the next 30 years.”