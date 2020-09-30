State Department of Education names interim superintendent choice

The Iowa Department of Education has made a recommendation for the interim leadership for the Davenport Community School District.

They chose T.J. Schneckloth as the interim superintendent for Davenport schools, according to a post on the department's website.

Schneckloth, a district staffer, served as the interim superintendent after Superintendent Art Tate left and before Robert Kobylski was hired.

The Iowa Board of Education voted Friday to temporarily appoint a new superintendent and chief financial officer to the district at the district’s expense. The district’s Superintendent Robert Kobylski and the CFO were not fired by the state board, a power that rests with the district’s elected school board.

Friday’s decision was the first time such a step has been taken. A Iowa Department of Education recommendation argued the district is failing to meet objectives in an action plan designed to help it correct compliance issues in a number of areas, including equitable education for Black students.

Among the concerns was the district’s recently submitted status reports on the action plan that lacked data or adequate evidence of its progress in various areas. The state officials deemed it insufficient.