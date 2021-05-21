State budget tops $8.1 billion in new fiscal year

“There were things that we had to give, and they had to give, and that’s how it works,” Kraayenbrink said. “We really feel that overall it was fairly done. We probably went a little higher than we need to, but we felt really good about the outcome of the budget this year.”

Conservative approach

Iowa is getting billions of federal dollars to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. But lawmakers chose to take a cautious approach as the state sorts through the requirements for using the one-time money for such areas as Medicaid, which may need to be supplemented with state money in future years.

“The approach has always been conservative spending and spend within our means,” Kraayenbrink said.

The Appropriations Committee chairman said legislators held back some money in the ending balance to cover any future needs as use of the federal relief money plays out.

But he felt state revenue projections look good and “now we’re looking at — with our fingers crossed — a great agricultural year for us, which we feel is going to put us in a better spot so we’re very optimistic” the budget will be able to support cuts in income and property taxes approved this month.

‘No new money’