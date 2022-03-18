State Auditor Rob Sand files re-election papers

Rob Sand filed his nominating papers for his re-election campaign for state auditor.
Sand, a Democrat from Des Moines and native of Decorah, is completing his first four-year term as auditor. He submitted more than 5,000 nominating signatures to the Secretary of State’s Office.
“In 2018, I promised to put people and public service above partisan interests and that’s what we have done,” Sand said in a campaign news release. “I’m excited to continue the work of making government more accountable to people.”
Republican Mary Ann Hanusa, a former state representative from Council Bluffs, is running to challenge Sand.