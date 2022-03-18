 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State Auditor Rob Sand files re-election papers

Rob Sand speaks in Mason City

Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand speaks at an informal Q&A session held in Mason City's Central Park on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.

 Lisa Grouette

Rob Sand filed his nominating papers for his re-election campaign for state auditor.

Sand, a Democrat from Des Moines and native of Decorah, is completing his first four-year term as auditor. He submitted more than 5,000 nominating signatures to the Secretary of State’s Office.

“In 2018, I promised to put people and public service above partisan interests and that’s what we have done,” Sand said in a campaign news release. “I’m excited to continue the work of making government more accountable to people.”

Republican Mary Ann Hanusa, a former state representative from Council Bluffs, is running to challenge Sand.

