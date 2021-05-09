 Skip to main content
Star Class ceremony honors 2021 graduates across North Iowa
The 2021 Globe Gazette Star Class awards ceremony recognizing graduating students for excellency in academics and athletics was held in the auditorium of event partner North Iowa Community College on Sunday afternoon.

Rockford senior Jordan Linde, recognized in social science, faces away from the audience to show the text on his sweatshirt, which advocates for mental health awareness.

Students from 22 area schools were nominated by teachers and staff to be recognized for their respective achievements in art, math, science, social science, technical, music, and boys and girls athletics.

Money to Learn Scholarship recipient Braden Powers was recognized at the 2021 Star Class awards in Mason City on Sunday.

As part of the ceremony, the Money to Learn Scholarship essay winners were also announced. Macy Dirksen of West Fork and Braden Powers of Saint Ansgar were each awarded $500 after judges selected their respective essays about their post-high school ambitions.

Money to Learn Scholarship recipient Macy Dirksen was recognized at the 2021 Star Class awards in Mason City on Sunday.

Osage and Riceville schools' Superintendent Barb Schwamman was this year's guest speaker, promoting the ideals of perseverance and giving thanks. The Globe's local editor Melanie Mergan also a speech introducing the scholarship recipients and delivering highlights from both of the winning essays.

Though none of the students themselves spoke at the event, Rockford senior Jordan Linde used his time on the stage to make a statement about mental health awareness. Linde, who was recognized in the category of social science, faced away from the audience, making visible the screen printing on the back of his sweatshirt, which read, "Be the voice. #Stopsuicide."

All of the nominated students were also recognized in a special-sections tab published by the Globe Gazette on Sunday. 

