Star Class 2022 honored at NIACC on Saturday

About 200 students from area high schools were recognized Saturday for excellence in the classroom and on the athletic fields during the Star Class 2022 ceremony at the North Iowa Community Auditorium on the NIACC campus in Mason City. The students received their Star Class Certificates from NIACC President Steven Schulz during the event emceed by Globe Gazette President Janet Johnson. The Globe Gazette and NIACC teamed up to present the 27th annual version of the awards. The featured speaker was Dale Ludwig, high school assistant principal and middle school/high school activities director at Clear Lake High School. For names and photos of the complete Star Class 2022, see our special section INSIDE.