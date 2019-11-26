The Stacyville Fire Auxiliary's Cookie Walk will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Stacyville American Legion.

Shoppers will find a variety of candies, cookies and baked goods.

Santa will be in attendance from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Stacyville Fire Department's Equipment Fund.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments