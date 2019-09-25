St. Ansgar 3, Rockford 1

The St. Ansgar volleyball team improved to 7-8 with a 3-1 win over Rockford on Tuesday night.

The Saints took the first two sets with scores of 25-21 and 25-10, then fell to the Warriors 25-23 in the third set. St. Ansgar came back with a 25-18 win in the fourth set to take the match.

Junior Brooklyn Hackbart led the Saints with 10 kills in the four sets, while junior Blayne Koster had 9 kills in the match.

Hackbart also led St. Ansgar with 13 digs and was 21-of-23 in serve success with 10 aces. 

Senior Hannah Patterson had 9 kills, while junior Hali Anderson had 29 assists, had 7 digs and was a perfect 10-for-10 with one ace from the service line.

Senior Avery Hendrickson was 21-of-24 in serve success with 3 aces, while sophomore Kennedy Schwiesow was 18-of-19 from the service line. Junior Kira Baldus finished the night 13-of-14 from the service line with 4 aces.

Senior Kayla Carroll led Rockford with 10 kills and was 9-of-14 from the service line with 2 aces.

Senior Emma Ramon finished the night with 22 digs and was 17-of-18 in serve attempts for the Warriors.

St. Ansgar will compete in the Bishop Garrigan tournament on Saturday. Rockford will host Osage on Tuesday.

