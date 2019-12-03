The St. Ansgar Heritage Association will hold its annual Soup Lunch and Bake Sale during St. Ansgar’s Hometown Christmas, on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the St. Ansgar Legion.
The bake sale opens at 9:30 a.m. and goes until items are gone. The soup lunch starts at 11a.m. until gone. Soup choices are creamy potato bacon or vegetable beef. The soup lunch includes crusty bread, crackers, dessert and coffee. The cost is a free will donation. Take outs will also be available.
Take a break from holiday shopping for a bowl of warm, tasty soup and take home some goodies from the bake sale.
