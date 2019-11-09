St. Ansgar 36, Earlham 0
The St. Ansgar football team beat Earlham on Friday night in the state quarterfinals round, by a score of 36-0.
As they have done all season long, the Saints turned to senior running back Jack Sievert to set the tone on offense. Sievert took the ball 28 times for 183 yards, with three touchdowns on the night, as the Saints run game powered the team to a dominant win. Fellow running back Ryan Cole rushed for 82 yards on 15 carries in the game.
With the win, St. Ansgar advances to the state semifinal round at the UNI-Dome. The Saints will face No. 5 seed Grundy Center (10-1) on Friday at 1 p.m, for spot in the state finals.
