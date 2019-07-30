St. Ansgar Community Betterment, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to improve the quality of life of St. Ansgar area residents, has received a grant award of $2,500 from Humanities Iowa, in support of a project called “St. Ansgar Voices.”
The “St. Ansgar Voices” project is a collaboration between St. Ansgar High School alumni Ben Caron and Travis Charlson.
Its mission is to amplify the voices of St. Ansgar residents through two interrelated projects. The first is a video project consisting of video interviews and conversations with local community members.
Additionally, this project includes The St. Ansgar Community Songwriting Project, a week-long workshop that teaches community members to write original songs, which culminated in a public showcase of their work on Thursday, July 25.
