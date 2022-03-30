Spring Stargazing Program at Thorpe Park in Forest City on April 1

The program will be held at the parking lot overlooking Thorpe Park’s Lake Catherine Cabin, five miles west of Forest City, beginning at 8:30 p.m., and should last about 45 to 60 minutes. During the program, Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls will lead people on an informal tour of the spring nighttime sky, a sky that shows a transition from winter to summer constellations. She will discuss just what stars are and will point out spring constellations. People will also learn how to identify some of the brighter spring stars. The Spring Stargazing program will be free and open to the public and star charts will be handed out to everyone to take home afterwards. People can bring along lawn chairs and a pair of binoculars, if they’d like. Of course, if the skies are cloudy that night, the program will have to be postponed or canceled. If that happens, the announcement will run on KIOW Radio (FM 107.3), as well as on the WCCB web site ( www.winnebagoccb.com ), the WCCB Facebook page, and the WCCB Twitter feed. For more information, people can contact Naturalist Lisa Ralls at 641-565-3390 or at lralls@winnebagoccb.com.