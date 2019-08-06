They Ask You to Take Action
Scammers usually ask you to do something that leads you to reveal personal information about you, your bank account, or credit card like:
• Paying in advance for a prize or bargain
• Giving remote access to your computer
• Entering sensitive information on a website
• Paying a past due invoice
• Helping a friend/relative in need
They Ask for Various Ways of Payment
Scammers will give you a fake check asking you to deposit the check, keep some of the funds for your trouble and then wire the remaining funds back. Once a wire transfer has been made, your money is gone. When the fake check comes back to the bank for nonpayment, you will be responsible for the funds. Some scammers will demand payment be made to them by purchasing gift cards.
Remember, legitimate businesses (computer repair companies, utilities, the IRS, etc.) will never ask you to pay for their services with gift cards. If you think you’re being scammed – don’t panic. Before you give up your money or personal information, talk to someone you trust. Scammers want you to make decisions in a hurry. They may even threaten you. Slow down, check out the story the scammer is telling you, consult your bank, or just talk to a friend.
