Young Rockwell racer no stranger to success on the track

Weston and Carter both admit that, at times, racing can cause them to butt heads. But for the most part, sharing the sport they both love has brought them closer together, especially lately.

Winning definitely makes things better.

“It’s definitely a father and son relationship,” Weston said. “We have our good days and bad moments, as well. Every day is a good day to be around each other, but we have our moments where I think we should do something and he thinks we should do something else.

“Overall, I think we have bonded more this year then we have in years past.”

It’s a family tradition to win races, and at just 17-years old, it looks like Carter has plenty of time to keep cluttering up the family’s trophy case. After the way things have gone lately, team confidence is at an all-time high.

“If we can run good, clean, smooth laps, we’ll do well,” Weston said. “Obviously, I want him to finish first. We must first finish before we finish first, but he’s got a good car, and he’s getting better as a driver. He’s got as good a chance as anybody else there.”

Koop will race at 8 p.m. on Saturday in the Hobby Stock Main Event at Boone Speedway.

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.

