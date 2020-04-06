Yanda named to NFL All-Decade team

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When the NFL released its 2010's All-Decade Team on Monday, a former North Iowa athlete was on the list.

Former NIACC offensive lineman Marshal Yanda was named to the All-Decade team on Monday, capping off a career that appears destined for the Football Hall of Fame.

He was one of 10 offensive lineman named to the list, and along with Joe Thomas, was one of two lineman to be named a unanimous selection.

Yanda announced his retirement from the NFL last month, after 13 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, in which he was named to eight Pro Bowls, and won one Super Bowl championship.

Yanda played at NIACC from 2003-2004, before transferring to the University of Iowa.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.