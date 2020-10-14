Wright on time: Clear Lake senior peaking at right time

Havens, a young coach fresh out of college, admits that his runners may have found him to be a bit of an intense coach at first, but now that the team is peaking at the right time, all the hard work paying off.

“I feel like there was a big adjustment period,” Havens said. “For both the boys and the girls. I’m coming straight out of college, so I’ve been pretty intense with them. I don’t think anyone would say I’m an easy coach. I’ve been challenging them to do more, and be better. I think we’re starting to see that pay off on a day like today.”

As the team’s top runner and the No. 30 ranked runner in Class 3A, Wright is almost certain to qualify for the state meet. His hope is that the Lions can qualify as a team for the first time since his freshman year. That 2017 squad is the only Clear Lake team to ever qualify for the Class 3A state meet.

“I think it helped having a lot of faster guys around him, and him wanting to be better and wanting to be more like them,” Havens said. “He had good role models right away. He’s been carrying the torch since then. He’s a great leader on our team and he does a great job motivating himself.”