Wright on time: Clear Lake senior peaking at right time

In the summer before his freshman year of high school, Clear Lake's Justin Wright woke up in the back of an ambulance.
On June 5, 2017, the 14-year old Wright was attempting to cross Highway 122 in Clear Lake as he walked to a friend's house when a car struck him, sending him to the hospital.
“A car just t-boned me and I woke up in an ambulance," Wright said. “It was scary, because I liked running then, too. I was like “Am I ever going to run again?”
According to Wright, he had a fracture in his skull and his rib cage from the accident, as well as an abrasion on his left shoulder, but was able to be released from the hospital relatively quickly.
The accident came at the end of an eighth grade year where Wright also broke his ankle in football, capping off about as bruising a year as a young athlete can have. At that point, Wright decided to join the Clear Lake cross country team.
Getting hit by a car might sound like a pretty serious occurrence, but Wright was back to working out very quickly.
"I quit activities for like two weeks, and I just came right back at it," Wright said.
In his first season, Wright qualified for the state meet and finished 75th overall, with a time of 17:48.2. As a team, the Lions placed 15th. His sophomore year, Wright placed 102nd at state, with a time of 18:12.7. Last season, Wright placed 67th at state, running a 17:20.8 as the Lions’ only qualifier.
On Tuesday at the North Central Conference Championships at All Vets Golf Course in Clear Lake, Wright finished third overall with a personal record time of 16:48.4. The Lions finished second overall behind Humboldt, as Clear Lake scored 62 team points.
While he has clearly had success throughout his cross country career, Wright is running at another level in 2020. He has finished in the top four in all of his six races this year, and has finished top three in four of those.
He gives much of the credit to his success to the Lions’ first-year head coach Tyler Havens.
“His training and his program has developed me the best it ever has (been),” Wright said. “We’re doing a lot more volume in season than we were last year. We are training through meets. We’re tired through the beginning meets and the in-season meets, but we’re taking a load off right now. Our legs are feeling a lot better for the championships, conference, districts, and state.”
Havens, a young coach fresh out of college, admits that his runners may have found him to be a bit of an intense coach at first, but now that the team is peaking at the right time, all the hard work paying off.
“I feel like there was a big adjustment period,” Havens said. “For both the boys and the girls. I’m coming straight out of college, so I’ve been pretty intense with them. I don’t think anyone would say I’m an easy coach. I’ve been challenging them to do more, and be better. I think we’re starting to see that pay off on a day like today.”
As the team’s top runner and the No. 30 ranked runner in Class 3A, Wright is almost certain to qualify for the state meet. His hope is that the Lions can qualify as a team for the first time since his freshman year. That 2017 squad is the only Clear Lake team to ever qualify for the Class 3A state meet.
“I think it helped having a lot of faster guys around him, and him wanting to be better and wanting to be more like them,” Havens said. “He had good role models right away. He’s been carrying the torch since then. He’s a great leader on our team and he does a great job motivating himself.”
On Tuesday, Wright was all smiles after beating his previous PR of 17:02 by 14 seconds. The Lions had three runners finish in the top 15, as Leo Tolentino placed seventh with a time of 17:30.7, and Jack Crane came in 14th at 18:12.6.
With a No. 30 state ranking and a chance to do big things at the state meet, Wright has come a long way since that scary experience in the summer before freshman year.
“It was definitely a wake-up call," Wright said. "I'm grateful for my health and I'm grateful that nothing fatal happened to me that day. I got really lucky."
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
