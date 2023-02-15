DES MOINES – Kellen Smith isn't feeling the pressure of being the top-seeded wrestler at 152 pounds in the Class 1A bracket at the Iowa State high school wrestling championships this weekend at Wells Fargo Arena.

But man, Smith says, it is stressful watching his teammates wrestle.

With five of his teammates in Des Moines Wednesday as part of the Class 1A state tournament, that was a lot of stress, but good if you understand where Smith is coming from.

“The more the better,” Smith smiles. “We’ve been through three, four months of a season just to live these moments, so enjoy them,” Smith said. “Yeah, it is definitely nerve wracking, watching their matches…I was watching my brother (Teague’s) match and I had to remind myself to calm down.”

When it was his turn, however, Smith wasn’t sweating it because he knew exactly how he wanted to perform.

Scoring quickly, Smith (45-0) put Nashua-Plainfield’s Jackson Carey on his back multiple times before pinning him in just 53 seconds.

Smith said he had a game plan and he won’t vary from it.

“Coming in as the one seed you know everyone has a target on you, they want to take you out,” Smith said. “I just got to stay smart, keep getting to where I want to be and keep doing that every match, every round.”

Teague Smith also captured a victory in his opening match at 120, an 8-2 decision over Hayden Munn of Nashua-Plainfield.

The Eagles’ Jacob Larson won his first match before falling to Ethan Sachau of Hinton in the second round.

Creighton Kelly (182), Kale Zuehl (195) and David Smith (220) all dropped their first matches but remain alive in the tournament.

“It is a long tournament,” Kellen Smith said. “We got some guys on the backside, but they need to get their mind straight because they are still in it. We are all wrestling tomorrow.

“As far as Teague and I, we got to keep doing what we are doing and stay smart.”

Lake Mills brought six wrestlers and two Bulldogs continue to find themselves on the front side.

At 106, Lucas Oldenkamp opened with a 44 second fall over Evan Jagodinske of Kingsley-Pierson before he edged seventh-seeded Ryan Groom of North Mahaska, 4-3, to advance to the quarterfinals.

In a battle of the eight and nine seeds at 120, Hayden Helgeson, the eight seed, scored an 8-6 win over Kaben Morrow of Sioux City to move on.

One other Lake Mills wrestlers won Wednesday as Steve Brandenburg opened with a 19-3 technical fall over Sam Myer of St. Edmond in a 132-pound first round match, before Brandenburg ran into top-seeded and defending state champion Gable Porter of Underwood where he dropped a 16-0 technical fall to Porter.

Central Springs’ cousins Preston Prazak and Rory Prazak II both had wins Wednesday.

Preston scored a major decision over Zack Butler of Woodbury Central, 11-2, at 152. While Rory opened with a 3-1 win over Eli Kalainoff of Nashua-Plainfield before losing to second seeded Dominic Lopez of New London, 23-8, in a second round match.

Quarterfinal and second round consolations will take place Thursday beginning a 9 a.m.