DES MOINES – Teague Smith is as cool as the other side of a pillow.

His older brother, Kellen, he is a little more intense.

Both approaches, cool and intense, to this week's Class 1A state wrestling championships have worked.

Friday, the West Hancock Smith brothers both punched their way into the state finals with semifinal victories at Wells Fargo Arena.

“They approach things in different ways, but I tell you the results a lot of the time are the same. It is fun to coach guys like them and fun to be in the corner watching them,” West Hancock head coach Mark Sanger said. “Teague is as relaxed as relaxed gets and Kellen is about as intense as intense gets.”

Teague, a freshmen, was dominate in his 120 final as he scored early and often controlling his semifinal match on his feet en route to a 14-5 victory over AC-GC’s Tegan Slaybaugh to improve to 48-1.

“I watched some film on him, watched how he works on his feet and I knew was going to catch him a couple of times, be able to open him up so I could get to my go-to low single," Teague said.

Smith will face defending 120-pound state champion and Northern Iowa recruit Brandon Paez in the finals.

“It is very exciting to be wrestling on Saturday night,” Smith said. “Coming into the semifinal I was nervous, but also excited to have that opportunity to get to the top of the podium. I will have to fight for it tomorrow against a tough wrestler who is very hard to beat.”

Kellen Smith earned his second trip to the state finals with a 12-6 win over Maddox Nelson of Underwood.

It didn’t come without some adversity however as Smith said he felt one of his knees pop in and out early in the match.

“I will be fine,” Smith said. “You talk about battling through adversity at the state tournament and I just felt sloppy. I knew I was better and just had to find a way to win that match. Now, I am in the finals and will get rested and have a good game plan.”

Kellen will face Don Bosco of Gilbertville’s Kyler Knaack, who he has beat twice this season – once at the Hudson Invitational and then again a week later in the Herb Irgens Finals in Ida Grove.

Both Smith’s are excited to be in the finals and one of three brother groups in Class 1A to all be wrestling in the state finals Saturday.

Knaack’s older brother Kaiden Knaack made the 145 final, and Nashua-Plainfield brothers Jayden (106) and Garret (126) also made the finals.

“I’m proud of him,” Kellen said of Teague. “I’m proud of myself and now we are both sitting in the state finals.”

The Smith’s first cousin, David, will also bringing home a medal at 220. After losing in the second round Smith has won four straight matches and has a chance to finish as high as third.

Friday, he recorded his third and fourth consecutive pin and fifth pin of the tournament.

West Hancock sits in seventh place in 1A with 76.5 points.

He decked AHSTW’s Henry Lund in 5:01 to secure a podium spot and then pinned Brady Davis of Maquoketa Valley to move into the consolation semifinals.

Lake Mills’ sophomore Lucas Oldenkamp proved he was better than a 10-seed all week. Friday, however Oldenkamp could not escape the grasp of Mason Shirk of Wilton as he dropped a 1-0 decision in the 106 semifinals.

Shirk registered an escape in the second period for his lone point and then rode Oldenkamp for the entire third period to win.

Oldenkamp can still wrestle back for third.

The Bulldogs will have one more wrestler returning with a state medal – Hayden Helgeson who won twice at 120.

He opened with a 4-3 win over Kellen Oliver of Riverside to secure his spot on the podium and then beat Luke Guseman of Highland, 5-2, and can now finish no lower than sixth.

Central Springs’s Preston Prazak also won twice Friday and can finish as high as third at 152.

He beat David Helton of Council Bluffs St. Albert, 10-2, in his opening match, and then beat Layne Brenden of Logan-Magnolia, 7-2.