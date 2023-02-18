The Osage boys’ wrestling team didn’t have to worry about the IHSAA Class 2A State Tournament team standings Saturday night. The Green Devils locked up first place Friday afternoon.

Osage finished the event with 175.5 points —71 clear of second-place Burlington Notre Dame.

Osage advanced four wrestlers to the state finals — 120-pounder Blake Fox, 132-pounder Anders Kittelson, 145-pounder Tucker Stangel and 170-pounder Nick Fox.

Blake, a freshman, won a state title in his first year as a high school wrestler. He beat Glenwood’s Vinny Mayberry by 8-2 decision to claim gold. Mayberry and Blake were the No. 2 and No. 4 seeds at 120 pounds in Class 2A, respectively.

"It's one," Blake said. "I want a few more. I don't know, it's exciting though."

Blake added that he hopes to be a four-time state champion before his career ends.

Blake upset top-seeded Carson Doolittle of Webster City by 4-3 decision in the semifinals.

Kittelson was the No. 3 seed at 132-pounds in Class 2A. He picked up two wins by decision and another by technical fall on his way to the finals.

Kittelson wrestled top-seeded Kale Peterson of Greene County in the finals and fell, 7-3.

Nick, the No. 1 seed at 170 pounds in Class 2A, downed one opponent by fall and two others by major decision on his way to the finals. He faced Bishop Heelan Catholic’s Ethan DeLeon in the finals.

Nick and DeLeon were tied, 1-1, in the middle of the third period. But Nick scored a takedown late in the frame to claim his second consecutive state title.

"I feel pretty good," Nick said. "It's pretty bittersweet because you have teammates that didn't get their goals tonight. You got to feel for them. But yeah, it's pretty cool to get my goal of another state title."

Nick is a senior, and he'll wrestle for the University of Northern Iowa next year. Nick's last year with the Green Devils was the first he wrestled alongside his brother, Blake. Nick and Blake both won state titles in their lone season as teammates.

Stangel won his first two matches of the tournament by fall. He beat Assumption’s Michael Macias by 7-2 decision to advance to a finals match against Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Ty Koedam.

Koedam took Stangel to the brink in the finals. He jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead on Stangel with a takedown.

But Stangel didn't quit. He kept attacking and found a way to win, 7-6.

In the third period, officials actually awarded Koedam a takedown that gave him an 8-7 lead. But after a short conversation among themselves, the referees waived off the score.

Koedam continued to press after the officiating crew reversed the takedown call. He even put Stangel in a precarious position and nearly got two points in the final moments of the bout.

"I just knew I was the better wrestler," Stangel said. "Once I got that takedown in the second period, I was like, 'I got to stay on my attacks, but I also can't get dumb.' And I was dumb. I threw that little crappy headlock and I was like, 'What am I doing?' I got lucky and they called it out of bounds."

Stangel, who is a junior, placed fourth and third in the 2021 and 2022 state tournaments, respectively. He said his breakthrough at the 2023 tourney helped him achieve goals he set for himself in grade school.

“I’ve been waiting for it since I was a little kid, a little kindergartener,” Stangel said. “I always came down here to watch, and I was like, ‘Man, I want to get down there and do some damage.’”

Osage head coach Brent Jennings said he thought his team had a legitimate chance to land five of the 10 wrestlers it brought to Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines in the finals. But 220-pounder Barrett Muller was forced out of the tournament semifinals by an injury. He took a medical forfeit ahead of his semifinal matchup with Ballard’s Henry Christensen.

“Shy of Barrett’s incident last night, I think we would’ve had five guys in the finals or a pretty good shot at it anyway,” Osage head coach Brent Jennings said. “I feel bad for him. But he’s still on the state championship team.”

Barrett, heavyweight Mac Muller, 160-pounder Max Gast and 152-pounder Chase Thomas also made the state podium for Osage. Mac Muller and Gast both finished fourth. Thomas and Barrett placed third and sixth, respectively.

Osage has now won two traditional state titles in the last four years. Jennings said this year’s championship feels different than the one his team won in 2020.

“It means a lot,” Jennings said. “Different than 2020 when it was a little unexpected. You know, we came in and we were able to win it with five guys, six guys. This year, we came in with 10, and we dominated.”

Osage won the state dual tournament at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Feb. 4. The Green Devils came into the traditional tourney as overwhelming favorites. But Jennings’ team didn’t shy away from the stoplight.

“Coming in knowing we were the front runner, and then being able to not let that pressure get to us,” Jennings said. “Again, the kids are pretty loose. All year, they’ve kind of accepted that responsibility and met every challenge. They’ve done a good job. This week is just kind of icing on the cake.”

The Green Devils' state titles mean a lot to them. But they also acknowledge how important the championships are to their community. Jennings said delivering a first-place trophy to the school and town is rewarding.

Osage’s fans showed their support for their team all week. Their dedication was on full display on Friday night. Mac Muller’s consolation match against Hampton-Dumont-CAL’s Carter Heilskov was the last of the evening. Jennings said the contingent of Green Devil fans at Wells Fargo watched all of Muller’s bout instead of heading home early.

“It is a community effort,” Jennings said. “... For us in our small community, it’s a lot about that. We take a lot of pride in wrestling in Osage, obviously. I’m glad we were able to do that as a program. It’s important to us in Osage and has been for years and years. But I’m glad, as a coach, I’m able to promote that and get kids to a level where we can do that and they can achieve their goals.”

Forest City’s Kellen Moore joined Nick on the 170-pound 2A award stand. Moore lost to Nick by 10-2 major decision in the semifinals.

After he lost to Nick, Moore went on to beat Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Zayvion Ellington via 5-3 decision in the consolation semifinals. He defeated Roland-Story’s Hesston Johnson, 2-1, in the consolation finals to place third.

“It feels bittersweet,” Moore said. “Obviously, my goal coming in was to be a state champ. But stuff happens. There’s going to be guys that are better than you. You got to have that confidence that you’re better than everyone. When I took that semi loss, I got to get the next-best thing, and that’s third.”

Moore is a senior, and he said he’ll play football at Grand View College in Des Moines next year. But a post grad opportunity on the gridiron won’t keep him from missing wrestling.

“It goes by really quick,” Moore said of his high school career. “It’s been a helluva ride. And it’s been fun.”

Heistkov also found a way to place at the state tournament. He beat Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont’s Skyler Young by fall in one minute and 53 seconds in a seventh-place match.

Heistkov’s teammate, 106-pounder Jayson Stevens, placed sixth. He medically forfeited his last two matches of the tournament after he lost to Union, LaPorte City’s Brayden Bohnsack by fall in 5:18.