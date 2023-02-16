DES MOINES – They have talked the talk. Now, the Osage Green Devils have walked the walk.

Osage has talked all year about being the best team in Class 2A and two weeks ago it proved that by winning the 2A state dual title in Coralville.

But the Green Devils weren’t going to stop being greedy.

Thursday during the quarterfinal round of the Class 2A state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena, Osage showed just how greedy it is.

The Green Devils won seven of eight quarterfinal matches and took a commanding 37 point lead over West Delaware of Manchester with Friday’s semifinals looming.

“You have to have high expectations of your team and your kids and with this group it is easy to do that and easy to walk the walk,” Osage head coach Brent Jennings said. “They make it pretty easy because they wrestle hard and they are good kids.

“I’m pretty fortunate to be coaching them. I’m proud of them.”

Blake Fox (120), Anders Kittleson (132), Tucker Stangel (145), Chase Thomas (152), Max Gast (16), Nick Fox (170) and Barrett Muller (220) all won quarterfinal matches, while Cole Jeffries (195) and Mac Muller (285) will have chances to put themselves on the podium Friday.

Blake Fox kicked off the Green Devils’ excellent day with a 9-0 major decision over Creston’s Christian Ahrens.

“We fell short a half point last year and that has just motivated us so much to come back and try to blow everybody out of the water and score as many points as possible,” Fox said.

Osage was edged out for the 2A title last year by Burlington Notre Dame by a half point.

Kittleson followed Fox to the mat and like his younger counterpart, he was all gas which basically set the tone for the rest of the quarterfinals for the Green Devils.

Constantly on the attack, Kittleson wore down Royce Butt of Central DeWitt in a 5-1 victory that was a much larger deficit than it looked.

“I expected it,” Kittleson said. “Nothing special. That is one domino at a time. I came here to be a state champion so that is not the match to worry about, now it is the next one.

“Like I said I expected to win that one and I expect to win the next one and expect to win the finals.”

Tucker Stangel took just 35 seconds to win his 145 quarterfinal as he decked Justin Keller of Albia with a first-period pin.

Then Chase Thomas and Max Gast grinded out hard-fought wins as Thomas topped Chaz Graves of Knoxville, 8-4, and Gast slipped past Creston’s William Bolinger, 4-3.

“Max gutted out that match. He wrestled really, really well,” Jennings said. “I kind of expect that type of performance from the Fox boys and Tucker, too, they did what they needed to do.”

Barrett Muller pinned Rudy Papakee of South Tama in 3:29 at 220 to make it seven straight quarterfinal wins for the Green Devils before Mac Muller dropped a 4-3 decision to Korver Hupke at 285.

The Green Devils enter the semifinals with 92.5 points and have a strangle hold on the 2A title and would have to have an epic collapse to lose it.

West Delaware has a chance to put six wrestlers on the podium, but have only one semifinalist. Sergeant Bluff-Luton could have five medalists, and have two semifinalists and Burlington-Notre Dame, last year’s champs has three semifinalists and two more potential medalists.

“Really, really close,” Jennings said before stopping short of claiming victory. “I don’t know what the score is, but I think we are in good shape. We are excited to come back tomorrow and see how many we can punch into the finals.”

Osage wasn’t the only team or individual to have an excellent day.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL’s Jayson Stevens won the rubber-match of the season and avenged a district finals loss to Webster City’s Linden Phetxoumphone in a 106 quarterfinal.

Stevens scored with around 30 seconds left and held off Phetxoumphone to win 6-5.

“I got that takedown to seal it and that was big,” Stevens said. “I knew I could him. I been working for this all year. I knew he was tired and I’m the most conditioned guy here.”

Stevens also feels slightly redeemed after losing in the quarterfinals and then overlooking his next opponent and getting eliminated a year ago.

“Yeah, this win was a good one for me,” Stevens said.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura’s 14th-seeded Lucas Kral also marched his way into the semifinals at 152. Kral scored early and often as he topped Brenden Heying of Benton Community, 7-2.

“Had to get the job done and come home with a medal,” Kral said.

Now with his state medal secured, Kral who will face second-seeded Isaiah Fenton of Burlington-Notre Dame said there is no reason not to shove all in Friday.

“Hey, scared money don’t make money,” Kral quipped.

At 170, Forest City’s Kellen Moore secured his third state medal in four trips with a 6-4 win over Anamosa’s Austin Scranton.

Eighth a year ago at 138, and sixth at 126 in 2021, Moore finally made the podium by not having to grind it out on the backside.

“It feels pretty damn good if I am going to be honest,” Moore said. “This is my first time getting to the semifinals. It is just one match at a time now. A little chip on my shoulders from last year, just going out and having a lot of fun and not worrying about a lot.”