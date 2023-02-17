DES MOINES – Relentless in pursuit of excellence could be a motto for the 2022-23 Osage Green Devil wrestling team.

After winning tournament after tournament, including capturing the Class 2A state dual championship two weeks ago, the Green Devils had one last mission to conquer.

Friday, Osage completed part of that by clinching its fifth traditional state championship a day before the state finals by placing four wrestlers into the finals and building an insurmountable lead.

The Green Devils will enter the consolation and state finals with 144.5 points and current second-place team Burlington-Notre Dame has just 89.5 and cannot catch Osage for the title.

The Green Devils fourth and final semifinal winner, Nick Fox, clinched the title with his 10-2 win over Forest City’s Kellen Moore.

“I think we have wrestled pretty good,” Fox said. “We wrestled good, had a lot of energy.

“It is awesome,” Fox added of bringing home a second title of the season. “Got the dual title two weeks ago and that was really fun. We wanted to work hard and win here and it is nice to have it cinched up.”

It was Fox’s younger brother, Blake that kick started the Osage strong semifinal showing. Blake knocked off top-seeded Carson Doolittle of Webster City, 4-3, to win at 120 and reach the finals as a freshmen.

“I wasn’t even thinking about my match,” Nick said of watching Blake wrestle. “I was so nervous for him. After his match it went all away and I was ready to go…I mean it pumped me up and I was ready to wrestle right after that but just had to wait a while.

Blake was leading the match 2-0, when Doolittle reversed him with 40 seconds left in the third, but almost immediately, Blake hit a Peterson roll and re-reversed Doolittle and held on for a 4-3 win.

A huge roar went up as Fox had his hand raised in victory.

“Osage is just a huge sea of green,” Blake said. “Everyone from Osage is down here … it is awesome.”

Two matches later, Anders Kittleson, a two-time medalist and a state finalist in 2021, marched himself in the finals at 132 with a 3-1 decision over Matt Beem of Glenwood.

“I expected it,” Kittleson said. “Last year, I was out for the first half of the season with a broken rib and I came into a loaded bracket and I wasn’t myself.”

Kittleson said how he has wrestled the last two matches is the wrestlers people should remember.

“It was maybe close on the scoreboard, but I controlled the whole match,” Kittleson said. “I wore on him and wore on him, chipped away and finally broke him.”

Kittleson scored the winning takedown with 1:22 left in the match and rode Beem out for the victory.

Osage’s final finalist will be Tucker Stangel at 145. The top-seeded and undefeated Stangle (49-0) rolled to a 7-2 victory over Michael Macias of Assumption.

Stangel credited the guys in the room for pushing from being a two-time medalist to now a state finalist.

“I think it is the practice partners, they push me every single day,” Stangel said. “Blake, Anders…they are really tough and they make me tough too.”

The Green Devils lost at 152 where Chase Thomas came up short in a 9-2 loss to Cooper Sanders of Vinton-Shellsburg, and Max Gast was edged by Dawson Bond of Red Oak, 5-3, at 160.

The evening took a somber not when defending state champion Barrett Muller suffered an apparent concussion in his semifinal loss to Ballard’s Henry Christensen. Muller appeared to strike his head on the mat during a takedown and officials quickly stepped in to stop the action.

After trainers looked over him for several minutes, although he was able to walk off on his own power, was deemed unable to continue.

One other Green Devil will take the stand in addition, Mac Muller who pinned Hampton-Dumont-CAL’s Carter Heilskov in 5:19 at 285 to make the consolation semifinals.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL’s Jaysen Stevens led his 106 semifinal early before Union’s Brayden Bohnsack, the top seed pinned him in 5:18.

Clear Lake’s Max Currier at 132 and Kaleb Hambly at 182 both lost in the bloodround and just missed making the podium.