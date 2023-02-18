A number of North Iowa area 1A boys' wrestlers will be taking hardware from the 2023 IHSAA State Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines home with them.

Lake Mills’ Lucas Oldenkamp clinched a third-place finish Saturday morning. He defeated Jesup’s Cooper Hinz by 4-0 decision to claim the medal.

Oldenkamp wrestled two consolation matches to work his way to third. He lost to Wilton’s Mason Shirk in a 1-0 nail-biter in the championship semifinals to fall to the back side of the bracket.

“Obviously, I’m not satisfied with where I’m at,” Oldenkamp said. “Since I got knocked off on the front side, I had to bounce back and get the best next thing.”

Oldenkamp qualified for the state tournament last year, but did not place. The Bulldogs’ head coach, Alex Brandenburg, said Oldenkamp has gotten bigger since he wrestled in Des Moines in 2022. He added that Oldenkamp used his increased size to advance further in this year’s state tournament.

“I think he was quite a bit bigger this year,” Brandenburg said. “Like, he’s kind of a big 106-pounder. Last year, he was pretty small. We just had to get him to open up. I think a couple matches he had a hard time down here getting what he wanted on his feet. Today, especially in the third-place match, he seemed to open up a little bit more, get past the nerves and be the wrestler he should be.”

Oldenkamp coupled his newfound size and strength with an improved mentality at this year’s state tournament. He said he’s been working with his counselor to maintain a calmer mindset on and off the mat.

“I just try to be calm and collected before my match,” Oldenkamp said. “Then, wrestling will take care of itself.”

Lake Mills scored 45 team points at state and finished inside the top 20. Counting Oldenkamp, the Bulldogs had two place-winning wrestlers.

Hayden Helgeson, the Bulldogs' 120-pounder, placed fourth. He wrestled a whopping four consolation matches to earn his position on the podium.

Helgeson lost to Lisbon’s Brandon Paez by technical fall in the championship quarterfinals. He rebounded on the back side of the bracket, claiming two matches by decision and another by fall.

Helgeson lost his third-place match to Alburnett’s Tayten Coufal by 11-2 major decision.

“Hayden Helgeson had a really good tournament, coming in as an eight seed and finishing fourth,” Brandenburg said. “That was a big surprise.

“A couple of the other guys, it was kind of just a good experience. We kind of know what we got to get better at in the offseason and starting next year with a handful of these guys. We only lose one wrestler total on our team. So, we should do pretty well next year. I think we’ve got a lot to look forward to.”

Central Springs' Preston Prazak, who was seeded fourth at 152 pounds in Class 1A, placed fifth. He beat Underwood's Maddox Nelson in his last match of the tournament.

West Hancock finished the state tournament in the top 10. Two Eagles wrestled their way to the finals. Brothers Teague and Kellen Smith won three matches each on the front side of the bracket to advance to Session 11 in Des Moines.

Teague, a third-seeded, 120-pound freshman, picked up victories by decision in his second-round and quarterfinal matches. He punched his ticket to the finals by downing AC/GC’s Tegan Slaybaugh, who was seeded second, by 14-5 major decision.

Teague wrestled Paez — the top-seeded 120-pound wrestler in Class 1A — in the finals. Paez defeated Teague via fall in one minute and 59 seconds. Paez placed first at the 2022 state tournament and is currently committed to wrestle at the University of Northern Iowa after high school.

Kellen was the No. 1 seed at 152 pounds in Class 1A. He placed second at the 2022 state tournament, losing to Lisbon’s Cade Siebrecht, who now wrestles at the University of Iowa, in the finals.

Kellen finished second at state again this year. He fell to Don Bosco's Kyler Knaack via 1-0 decision.

Knaack and Kellen were tied, 0-0, at the end of the first period. Knaack chose bottom position at the beginning of the second and found a way to escape Kellen's grasp. Kellen opted to start the third period on bottom. He could not escape Knaack's clutches to tie the match before time expired.

In his first match of the 2023 tournament, Kellen beat Nashua-Plainfield’s Jackson Carey by fall in 53 seconds. He followed that performance by earning a 10-1 major decision over Logan-Magnolia's Layne Brenden in the quarterfinals. Kellen wrestled Nelson in the semifinals and picked up a 12-6 win.

Knaack knocked off Alburnett’s Carson Klostermann, who was seeded second, in the semifinals.

Knaack’s efforts helped Don Bosco clinch its fifth consecutive state championship. The Dons are one of two teams to ever win the state tournament five times in a row. Don Bosco won five from 2019-23 and 2006-10.

Waterloo West is the only other school that has won five straight state tournaments. West won its titles from 1942-46.