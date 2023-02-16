DES MOINES – Lucas Oldenkamp had some unfinished business left at the Iowa state wrestling championships.

The Lake Mills sophomore won his opening 106-pound match match a year ago before losing to eventual champion Caleb Coffin of Don Bosco in the quarterfinals, 4-1.

Unable to turn it back on, Oldenkamp was eliminated from the tournament in his next match. The sting of that loss has burned red hot for the past year.

Thursday, Oldenkamp brushed those demons aside as the 10th-seeded Bulldog knocked off second-seeded Davis Bramman of Riverside, 4-0, in a 106 quarterfinal at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

“I’m very happy, but I still have more to do,” Oldenkamp said. “It is a long week. There are still more matches. But, yeah, I’m glad I’ve reached the podium.

“It is a bounce back from last year where I got upset. Just got to keep climbing, keep calm and wrestle my matches.”

Oldenkamp will face sixth-seeded Mason Shirk of Wilton in the semifinals at 9 a.m. Friday.

The Bulldogs have three additional wrestlers still alive to reach the podium.

At 120, Hayden Helgeson lost to defending state champion Brandon Paez of Lisbon and will have to win one match on the backside to place.

Steve Brandenburg at 132 and Wyatt Hanna at 220 each won twice Thursday to remain alive on the backside. Brandenburg outscored his two opponents, Kai Carritt of Logan-Magnolia and Riey Parkis of Kuemper 9-0.

Hanna pinned Tate Dierking of Southeast Warren in 5:53 to advance to the consolation quarterfinals.

West Hancock of Britt had itself a day Thursday as the Eagles moved into sixth place with 44.5 points. Four-time defending champion Don Bosco leads with 87 points, and Nashua-Plainfield is in second with 74.

Brothers Teague Smith at 120 and Kellen Smith at 152 each advanced to the semifinals.

Teague Smith scored a pair of takedowns and had an escape as he beat Tayten Coufal of Alburnett, 5-0, in the quarterfinals.

“Feels pretty good being my freshmen year and making the semifinals,” Smith said. “That is pretty exciting. I’m going to have a battle this next match to get to the finals.”

As for his quarterfinal match, Smith said Coufal made it tough.

“He stayed in good position the entire time so I couldn’t go to my go-to shots and stuff like that, but I came away with win and that is all that matters,” Smith said.

Teague will face second-seeded Tegan Slaybaugh of ACGC in the semifinals.

Kellen Smith, the top seed at 152 was methodical in a 10-1 major decision over Lane Brenden of Logan-Magnolia to reach the semifinals for the second straight year. Smith has Maddox Nelson of Underwood in the semifinals.

In addition to the Smith’s strong day, the Eagles had a strong day start to finish beginning during the second-round consolations. Jacob Larson at 126, Creighton Kelly at 182 and David Smith at 220 recorded falls, while Kale Zuehl at 195 had a technical fall.

Larson and Kelly ran into strong road blocks in their next consolation matches and were eliminated, but Zuehl pinned Jake Cox of Lenox in 28 seconds to reach the consolation quarterfinals, and Smith recorded his third fall of the tournament in 3:54 over Brayden Tew of West Monona.

“Our guys battled today,” West Hancock head coach Mark Sanger said. “We took some lumps yesterday and were done a little on ourselves. But first round we had four wins, four falls and we got guys into the semis, two other guys alive and two guys who are done but not for a lack of effort.

“Proud of our guys. We wrestled hard and we will see what tomorrow holds.”

Central Springs’ Preston Prazak could not hold onto a third-period lead and lost a 11-9 decision in sudden victory to Maddox Nelson of Underwood in the 152 quarterfinals. He still has a chance to make the podium with a consolation quarterfinal match.

Semifinals start at 9 a.m. Friday.