DES MOINES – Garner-Hayfield-Ventura’s Lucas Kral came to Wells Fargo Arena with a chip on his shoulder.

After an outstanding regular-season that saw the Cardinal sophomore produce a 39-4 mark, he was seeded just 14th.

Kral knew he was much better than 14th Wednesday during the opening day of the Class 2A Iowa state wrestling championships Kral went about proving it.

Kral edged 19th seeded North Fayette-Valley’s Jesse Grimes in his 152 pound opener, 8-7, and then knocked off third-seeded and returning state medalist Hunter Steffens of Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 5-3, to reach the quarterfinals.

“It motivated me because I knew I had to prove them wrong,” Kral said of his seed. “I had to prove to them that I should’ve been lower.

“That is what coaches kept on telling me (that seeds don’t win tournaments) after we got the brackets. They said, ‘Hey, you are not ranked where you want to be and you can go make some noise and that is what we did.'”

As expected, Osage, which won the 2A state dual title two weeks ago, rolled into a huge first day lead in the 2A race as nine Green Devils advanced to the quarterfinals.

Osage scored 13 bonus points and lead after day one with 47.5 points. Mount Vernon is already 14 points back, and West Delaware sits in third with 30.

“Overall good,” Green Devil head coach Brent Jennings said of day one. “There were some sloppy matches in the mix, but overall we wrestled well. I’m real happy with the result. It is kind of what we anticipated a little bit.”

One of those sloppy matches came at 285, but Mac Muller hopefully erased most of the bad memory of his first-period sloppiness.

In what he thought was a comfortable first period stance, Muller almost saw his match end quickly when Creston’s Max Chapman tossed him to his back. For nearly 40 seconds, Muller had to fight off his back to avoid being pinned.

He eventually got out and then stalked Chapman for the next two periods before pinning him in 5:48.

“I got in those under(s) and I thought I was good there, and he got me off balance and got me on my back,” Muller said. “I was a little nervous, but I knew where I was and I knew what my goals were this year and I wasn’t coming her to lose. I was going to fight my butt off to get out.”

“Hats off to him for doing that,” Jennings said of Mac’s match. “He fought off his back, stayed in that match and eventually finished on top. He didn’t make it easy but good for Mac.”

Also making the quarterfinals was Blake Fox at 120 with a pin, Anders Kittleson at 132 with a technical fall, Tucker Stangel with a fall at 145.

Chase Thomas scored a decision over Charles City’s Talan Weber, 3-2, at 152. Max Gast scored a fall at 160 as did Nick Fox at 170 and Barrett Muller scored a 7-0 win over Drew Jackson of Crestwood at 220.

Before losing in the second round, Cole Jeffries scored a 1 minute and 11 second pin over Jaxson Kadolph of Roland-Story in a 195 first round match.

“We did a good job,” Jennings said. “We have a nice lead going into Day Two. Tomorrow is a bigger day than today, obviously, and we have to have a big day tomorrow. If we can continue to wrestle well, stay loose and wrestle like we did today tomorrow can be a good day as well.”

Clear Lake went 1-2 during the opening day as state returner Max Currier scored a 4-0 victory over Vinton-Shellsburg’s Carter Lamont to win his opener at 132.

Aiden Hippen at 138 and Kaleb Hambly at 182 remain alive. Hambly pinned Gabe Poolman of Spirit Lake Park in a first round match in 54 seconds before falling in the second round.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL’s Jayson Stevens and Carter Heilskov both picked up first-day wins.

Stevens and Heilskov actually each won twice

Stevens opened his day by pinning Quinn Arellano of Van Meter to open the day in 3:30, before scoring a 7-2 win over Mitchell Schmauss to advance to the 106 quarterfinals.

Heilskov pinned Seth Vanderlinden of Winterset in 3:22 and Colton Wieland of Carroll in 2:46 to reach the 285 quarterfinals.

Fourth-seeded Kellen Moore of Forest City cruised into the 170 quarterfinals with a 1 minute and 15 second pin of Cayden Buskohl of Dike-New Hartford.