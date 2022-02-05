Iowa State University's Degen and Parker push each other toward excellence

AMES — Ian Parker and Jarrett Degen share much in common.

One hails from Saint Johns, Mich., population 7,898.

The other comes from Belgrade, Mont., population 8,685.

Parker was already an Iowa State wrestler when Degen followed head coach Kevin Dresser to Ames after a stint at Virginia Tech.

The talented seniors both own 86 career wins. They started the season competing for the top spot at 149 pounds. And both will wrestle in their final dual at Hilton Coliseum this weekend against Air Force (Noon, Saturday).

“You’re gonna push him and he’s gonna push you,” Degen, a 149-pounder, said of Parker, who eventually settled back into his role at 141. “You’re both doing what it takes to get the other one better and you better — to both climb to the top.”

They started on the bottom.

Degen was Dresser’s lone NCAA qualifier in the 2017-18 season. The Cyclones (11-1, 4-0 Big 12) finished 45th at the NCAA Championships that March, but have been steadily rising since. ISU is ranked fifth nationally by the NWCA — and coming off a rare season sweep of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.

Parker and Degen have seen and contributed to the program’s rise each step of the way.

“At the end of the day, you can sit here and talk to these guys about being individual national champions and All-Americans, but, really, they’ve got to come to terms with it in their own mind,” said ISU assistant Brent Metcalf, a two-time national champion at Iowa. “So the minute you surround yourself with guys like those two, who have been at that level — add in (defending 157-pound national champ) David Carr, obviously a guy who has been at the highest level, and you mix in with them every single day. Let’s say you score a takedown on them or whatever. That builds your confidence. ‘I know coach says I can do this, but I’m actually doing it.’ So the more of that — and again, you talk about the progression of the program, the more of that that we can continue to add into our program, more guys that are at that level, I think that only helps those guys get there quicker.”

Parker (6-1, ranked ninth at 141 according to InterMat) attained All-America honors in 2020. Degen (12-3, No. 22 at 149) is a two-time All-American. So when Parker announced his intention to compete with Degen for supremacy at 149, a few eyebrows were raised — but so were their respective standards.

“I think we kind of said, ‘Uh-oh, what’s gonna happen with Degen? How’s this gonna work out between the two of them?” Metcalf said. “And it did. I think it raised Degen’s level. They never really had to sort it out. I think Ian just decided it was best to go back down, but I do think from Degen’s point of view that was very helpful.”

It worked out for both of ISU’s two most veteran wrestlers, who are closing their final season in the best shape of their lives, with eyes focused firmly on March.

“I think that’s where I’ll be my best,” Parker said.

As for Degen?

“I think I’m right where I need to be,” he said.

