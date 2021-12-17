Hunter and Hayden Rieck having a pair of special seasons

If you've been to a Clear Lake wrestling match this season, you may have felt a sense of déjà vu between watching the 152 and 160 pound matches. The two competitors in those weight brackets are nearly identical, but your eyes aren't playing tricks on you. The two wrestlers are brothers, Hunter and Hayden Rieck.

The Rieck brothers could easily be confused for identical twins, though in actuality Hunter is a senior and Hayden is a junior. The two entered Clear Lake's Thursday night home triangular with just one loss each. That changed by evenings end with Hayden dropping his second match of the evening, but the brothers have still put forth outstanding years so far.

"Me and my brother worked together in the offseason so that kind of got us a lot better," said Hayden. "We used to wrestle in our basement a lot. In the practice room we do (our own thing). We practice with each other, but we practice with others and get others better too."

Hunter spoke of Hayden's loss against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows as both an evaluator and a sibling.

"He just had a really hard match," said Hunter. "I think he's fighting pretty good throughout the season. I think he only has one loss too coming into tonight. We're pushing each other in practice to be better every day."

Hunter nearly dropped his first match against Webster City, getting knocked down early and battling back from getting rimmed out to win by Fall. Head coach Evan Johnson believes that the Rieck brothers will be critical to the Lions' success moving forward.

"They both work hard in the weight room" said Johnson. "It's always fun watching brothers wrestle in the wrestling room. That's usually when you have to put away the nice dinner ware because the boys are going at it. They've been a lot of fun to watch grow over the years and a lot of kids want to continue to see themselves grow and emulate that."

