 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING | BATTLE OF WATERLOO

High School wrestling: Osage overcomes surprising losses, go 3-0 at Battle of Waterloo

  • Updated
  • 0
Battle of Waterloo1 12

Osage's Anders Kittelson competes against Prairie's Aiden Kirk during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.

WATERLOO – There were things that happened early Friday at the 32-team Battle of Waterloo for the Osage wrestling team that head coach Brent Jennings was having a tough time chewing.

But the veteran coach knew exactly who he need to chew out.

After muddling performances in wins over Columbus Catholic (55-14) and Crestwood of Cresco (45-30) to advance to the Rich Binek Bracket final, Jennings pulled his team aside.

The pep talk worked as the Green Devils throttled Cedar Rapids Prairie, 61-13, to win its first ever bracket title at the BOW and earn the right to wrestling in the Final Four Saturday where it will join Don Bosco of Gilbertville, who won the Quentin Haynes Bracket.

The final two brackets were completed after deadline Friday.

“We started off pretty shaky,” Jennings said.

People are also reading…

In the victory over Columbus, there were four matches featuring ranked-wrestlers, and Osage lost three of them including defending state champions Nick Fox and Barrett Muller each going down to defeat.

121622-spt-columbus-friday-mat-2

Columbus Catholic's Max Magayna and Osage's Nick Fox scramble during a 170-pound match Friday at Young Arena in Waterloo at the Battle of the Waterloo. 

“We have enough balance within our team that we are able to overcome some tough losses,” Jennings continued. But I think some of our kids were feeling sorry for themselves, so we had to have a little talk after the second dual about stepping up and everybody doing their part.

“This last dual, we had that. We brushed off the temperament of the first duals, stepped up and wrestled pretty well.”

Against Prairie, the Green Devils got pins from Garrett Tusler (113), Blake Fox (120), Anders Kittleson (132), Max Gast (160), Fox (170), Ledger Nehls (182), Cole Jefferies (195) and Muller (220).

Additionally, Chase Thomas had a major decision at 152.

The rubber stamp on the win came from Blake Fox, the final match of the dual.

Battle of Waterloo1 26

Osage's Alexis Kolbet pins Waverly-Shell Rock's Amber Hoth during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.

In first tournament of the season, Fox lost in semifinals of the Cliff Keen Independence Invitational to Cedar Rapids Prairie’s Blake Giomo, last year's Class 3A 113-pound state runner-up.

In Friday’s rematch, Fox built a nice lead and then pinned Giomo in 2 minutes and 41 seconds.

“It was a big win,” Jennings said. “He got ridden out the entire third period of that loss in Independence. We got in scrambles today and we won all of them so for a freshman to come in and do that to a kid of Giomo’s caliber is pretty good.”

It was a pleasing finish for Jennings after being surprised by the early performances.

Battle of Waterloo1 27

Waverly-Shell Rock's Abby Doyle competes against Osage's Jalynn Goodale during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.

In a match the entire arena crowd was focused on against Columbus, Fox, a 2A defending state champion, faced two-time Columbus 1A state champion Max Magayna, his training partner at Immortal Wrestling Club.

Magayna scored a first period take down and led 2-0, and then after a big throw attempt by Fox midway through the second, Magayna reattacked scored and was able to tilt Fox for a five-point move and lead 7-0 en route to an 8-1 win.

That set the table as Cole Jefferies lost by technical fall to two-time state medalist Carson Hartz at 195, before Barrett Muller, last season's 220 state champion dropped a 9-7 decision to Mason Knipp.

Battle of Waterloo1 14

Osage's Chase Thomas competes against Prairie's Logan Redig during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.

“That is hard to swallow,” Jennings said of having both his state champions lose in the same dual. “They did and that is going to happen. This is a tough tournament with some tough kids. If you don’t show up at the beginning of the day ready to go…it is not like an individual tournament where you are the No. 1 seed and might get somebody not very good that allows you to warm up. You have to be ready to go, ready to roll.”

Two area teams were unable to make the trip to Waterloo after Thursday night into Friday morning’s winter storm – Clear Lake and Lake Mills.

Battle of Waterloo 10

Osage's Alexis Kolbet pins Independence's Ella Kennett during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.

A third, Charles City arrived late after getting a late departure from the school and finished 0-3.

Battle of Waterloo 2

Osage's Melanie Bruesewitz gets the pin for the fall against Independence's Riley Rouse during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.

In the girls’ division, Osage lost in its bracket final to Waverly-Shell Rock, 42-36. The Green Devils with the runner-up finish move on to tomorrow’s Final Four.

Osage had Gable Hemann (100), Alexis Kolbet (105), Maddie Swenson (120) and Leah Grimm (170) all go 3-0 while Jalynn Goodale went 2-0 at 110.

Results

Battle of Waterloo

Friday’s Results

Bracket A

Quarterfinals

Osage 55, Columbus Catholic 14

Crestwood 45, Iowa City High 32

Alburnett 51, Western Dubuque 27

Cedar Rapids Prairie 56, Charles City 21

Semifinals

Osage 45, Crestwood 30

Cedar Rapids Prairie 34, Alburnett 32

Consolation Semifinals

Iowa City High 51, Columbus 24

Western Dubuque 57, Charles City 21

Championship

Osage 61, Cedar Rapids Prairie 13

Third place

Crestwood 40, Alburnett 34

Fifth place

Iowa City High 37, Western Dubuque 36

Seventh place

Columbus Catholic 46, Charles City 28

Bracket B

Quarterfinals

West Delaware 54, Waterloo East 25

Nashua-Plainfield 38, Wapsie Valley 33

Independence 63, New Hampton-Turkey Valley 18

Don Bosco 78, Denver 0

Semifinals

West Delaware 42, Nashua-Plainfield 31

Don Bosco 44, Independence 21

 Consolation Semifinals

Wapsie Valley 58, East 16

New Hampton-TV 52, Denver 29

Championship

Don Bosco 46, West Delaware 19

Third place

Nashua-Plainfield 41, Independence 31

Fifth place

Wapsie Valley 52, New Hampton-Turkey Valley 19

Seventh place

Denver 38, Waterloo East 37

Girls

Bracket A

First Round

Waverly-Shell Rock 78, Waterloo East 6

North Scott 61, Dubuque Senior 17

East Buchanan 48, Crestwood 30

Osage 51, Independence 27

 Semifinals

Waverly-Shell Rock 51, North Scott 24

Osage 43, East Buchanan 42, criteria

Consolation semifinals

Dubuque Senior 66, East 12

Crestwood 45, Independence 30

Championship

Waverly-Shell Rock 42, Osage 36

Third place

North Scott 45, East Buchanan 36

Fifth place

Crestwood 48, Dubuque Senior 27

Seventh place

Independence 57, East 12

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Three of the World Cup's biggest breakout stars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News