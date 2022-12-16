High School wrestling: Osage overcomes surprising losses, go 3-0 at Battle of Waterloo

WATERLOO – There were things that happened early Friday at the 32-team Battle of Waterloo for the Osage wrestling team that head coach Brent Jennings was having a tough time chewing.

But the veteran coach knew exactly who he need to chew out.

After muddling performances in wins over Columbus Catholic (55-14) and Crestwood of Cresco (45-30) to advance to the Rich Binek Bracket final, Jennings pulled his team aside.

The pep talk worked as the Green Devils throttled Cedar Rapids Prairie, 61-13, to win its first ever bracket title at the BOW and earn the right to wrestling in the Final Four Saturday where it will join Don Bosco of Gilbertville, who won the Quentin Haynes Bracket.

The final two brackets were completed after deadline Friday.

“We started off pretty shaky,” Jennings said.

In the victory over Columbus, there were four matches featuring ranked-wrestlers, and Osage lost three of them including defending state champions Nick Fox and Barrett Muller each going down to defeat.

“We have enough balance within our team that we are able to overcome some tough losses,” Jennings continued. But I think some of our kids were feeling sorry for themselves, so we had to have a little talk after the second dual about stepping up and everybody doing their part.

“This last dual, we had that. We brushed off the temperament of the first duals, stepped up and wrestled pretty well.”

Against Prairie, the Green Devils got pins from Garrett Tusler (113), Blake Fox (120), Anders Kittleson (132), Max Gast (160), Fox (170), Ledger Nehls (182), Cole Jefferies (195) and Muller (220).

Additionally, Chase Thomas had a major decision at 152.

The rubber stamp on the win came from Blake Fox, the final match of the dual.

In first tournament of the season, Fox lost in semifinals of the Cliff Keen Independence Invitational to Cedar Rapids Prairie’s Blake Giomo, last year's Class 3A 113-pound state runner-up.

In Friday’s rematch, Fox built a nice lead and then pinned Giomo in 2 minutes and 41 seconds.

“It was a big win,” Jennings said. “He got ridden out the entire third period of that loss in Independence. We got in scrambles today and we won all of them so for a freshman to come in and do that to a kid of Giomo’s caliber is pretty good.”

It was a pleasing finish for Jennings after being surprised by the early performances.

In a match the entire arena crowd was focused on against Columbus, Fox, a 2A defending state champion, faced two-time Columbus 1A state champion Max Magayna, his training partner at Immortal Wrestling Club.

Magayna scored a first period take down and led 2-0, and then after a big throw attempt by Fox midway through the second, Magayna reattacked scored and was able to tilt Fox for a five-point move and lead 7-0 en route to an 8-1 win.

That set the table as Cole Jefferies lost by technical fall to two-time state medalist Carson Hartz at 195, before Barrett Muller, last season's 220 state champion dropped a 9-7 decision to Mason Knipp.

“That is hard to swallow,” Jennings said of having both his state champions lose in the same dual. “They did and that is going to happen. This is a tough tournament with some tough kids. If you don’t show up at the beginning of the day ready to go…it is not like an individual tournament where you are the No. 1 seed and might get somebody not very good that allows you to warm up. You have to be ready to go, ready to roll.”

Two area teams were unable to make the trip to Waterloo after Thursday night into Friday morning’s winter storm – Clear Lake and Lake Mills.

A third, Charles City arrived late after getting a late departure from the school and finished 0-3.

In the girls’ division, Osage lost in its bracket final to Waverly-Shell Rock, 42-36. The Green Devils with the runner-up finish move on to tomorrow’s Final Four.

Osage had Gable Hemann (100), Alexis Kolbet (105), Maddie Swenson (120) and Leah Grimm (170) all go 3-0 while Jalynn Goodale went 2-0 at 110.