High School Wrestling: Mason City girls take second at Bob Sharp, crown six champs

ANKENY – The Mason City Riverhawk girls’ wrestling produced another tremendous performance Saturday at the Bob Sharp Girls’ Invitational.

Mason City took second behind the host Ankeny, scoring 166 points, just 4 ½ behind the Hawks.

Six Riverhawk wrestlers won individual titles – Layla Phillips at 105, Lila Sheehan at 110, Alexis Hoeft at 130, Kyleigh James at 140, Kallie Gibbons at 145 and Taryn Boehmer at 190.

Phillips went 4-0 to win her division with all of her wins coming by fall, including an 18 second flattening of Ella Hron of Ankeny.

Sheehan pinned her first four opponents, before beating Ankeny’s Nora Bockes, 6-3, to clinch the title.

Hoeft went 5-0 with five falls and none of her matches made it to the second period. In fact, four of her pins were in less than a minute and only Lily Hans of Ankeny made it past the 60-second barrier, lasting until 1:38 mark of the first when Hoeft finished the job.

James went 3-0 with three falls, including one in 22 seconds over Marshalltown’s Morgan Million.

Gibbons only got two matches, but she pinned Ava Birchmeier of Ankeny in 5:25, before scoring a major decision over Elizabeth Peters of Carlisle, 8-0.

Additionally, Kamina Munson took second at 115.

Munson’s weight class was the only one not a round robin. She pinned Emily Andrade Zepeda of Marshalltown in 3:26 in the semifinals, before she was edged by Ankeny’s Elyse Engebretson, 3-1, in the finals.

Kate Kotta added a third at 120, and Jayda LaSalle was fourth at 155.

Riverhawk boys 8th: In the boys’ Bob Sharp Invitational, Mason City was led by Kale DiMarco who took second at 106.

Reaching his fourth final of the year, DiMarco lost a 11-6 decision to Tyler Harper of Norwalk in the finals. Harper also beat him in the Keith Young finals in Cedar Falls in early December.

DiMarco recorded pins over Carson Cooper of Indianola and Nico Venturi of Sioux City Heelan in the semifinals. He is now 22-4 on the season.

Hale Rhodes added a fifth-place finish at 160, he pinned Brock Jensen of Norwalk in 5:22 to earn fifth.