Preston and Rory Prazak have pushed each other all season long in Central Springs’ wrestling room. Preston is a 152-pounder and Rory competes a class above him at 160 pounds.

The cousins qualified for the IHSAA State Tournament, winning their respective brackets at the Class 1A District 5 Tournament Saturday at Lake Mills High School. Preston downed Nashua-Plainfield’s Jackson Carey by fall in the finals to move to the top of the podium.

After Preston defeated his opponent in three minutes and 36 seconds, Rory hit the mat. Rory beat Nashua-Plainfield’s Eli Kalainoff by 7-3 decision.

Rory quickly found out he had an advantage over Kalainoff. Throughout the match, Rory found himself dragging Kalainoff away from the boundary and back toward the center of the mat.

“He was trying to get out,” Rory said. “He was trying to get away from it. So, I looked up at coach and he told me to yank him in. So, I just did what coach told me to.”

This year is the first Rory and Preston have qualified for state together. Preston and Rory are in their senior and junior years of high school, respectively.

“It’s a big relief,” Preston said of he and Rory’s state qualification. “It was a long road to get here.”

Rory didn’t qualify for the district tournament last year. He said he has Preston to thank for his rise from regional knockout to district champion.

“Definitely wrestling Preston in the wrestling room,” Rory said of the source of his improvement. “I started the year with a new partner and that helped me a lot to begin with. Once Christmas break came around, I wrestled (Preston) every day that we have off, every day in the wrestling room. Him beating me up every day just helped me.”

Rory and Preston are the only Panthers to qualify for the state tournament. Despite that, Central Springs head coach Jay McDonough was still happy with his young team’s performance.

“We’re young, we got rid of a big group of kids last year,” McDonough said. “We had a great group of seniors. We brought in a bunch of young guys and a bunch of inexperienced guys. Really, there’s no need to hang your head. I think we maybe got third here today or in the top four as a team. For what we’ve got with young guys and inexperienced guys, it’s building again.”

Rory and Preston’s wins in the finals weren’t enough to keep Nashua-Plainfield from winning the tournament as a team. Thirteen of the Huskies’ 14 wrestlers made the finals. All of Nashua-Plainfield’s athletes that wrestled for first place advanced to the state tournament.

The Huskies had never qualified more than nine wrestlers for the state tournament before this season.

“We were in one of the toughest sectionals last year in the state,” Nashua-Plainfield head coach Al Frost said. “This year, we might’ve been in one of the easiest districts in the state. I don’t know, it kind of goes year-by-year.”

Nashua-Plainfield scored 274.5 team points on its way to a district title. Lake Mills finished second with 173 team points. Central Springs placed third with 129.

“Well, it’s gotta help. It can’t hurt,” Frost said of his team’s district win. “Obviously, our main goal right now was to get guys to state. Now, the second main goal is, we want a trophy.

“It’s going to take more than the handful of guys that have been doing it all year. It’s going to take some extra points. Momentum is there, if we can feed on it, if we can continue going and guys don’t get shell shocked when they’re down there, we can make some things happen.”

Six Lake Mills wrestlers qualified for the state tournament. Excluding 113-pound Geraldo Vazquez, who is a senior, all of the Bulldogs heading to Des Moines are underclassmen.

Despite his team’s youth, Lake Mills head coach Alex Brandenburg said the Bulldogs still have high expectations for the state tournament next week.

“We just got to keep drilling, and doing what we usually do, and get them ready to go,” Brandenburg said. “You can’t treat it like it’s a party. You have to treat it like another tournament. Most of these kids have aspirations of placing. So, we just gotta keep grinding away and get them ready.”

Wrestlers from Saint Ansgar, Northwood-Kensett and Rockford also made the state meet Saturday. Northwood-Kensett 145-pounder Treycen Rollene placed second in his division.

Saint Ansgar 170-pounder Regan Witt, 126-pounder Christian Michels, 195-pounder Tate Meyer, 182-pounder Mikhail Meyer and 138-pounder Aslan Willis also placed in their brackets. Both Michels and Wills qualified with wins in second-place matches. Witt made the state tournament with a loss to Titus Evans in the district finals.

Rockford’s Zack Pearce won a second-place wrestleback match to join the field of wrestlers heading to Wells Fargo Arena. He beat Central Springs’ Colton O’Hern via 10-1 major decision in the final match of the event. Because the IHSAA has rules in place that require wrestlers to have a cooling period between matches, Pearce and O’Hern had to wait for the district award ceremony to end before their bout began.

Pearce was the No. 1 seed at heavyweight in his district. He was defeated by Nashua-Plainfield’s Landon Pratt — who ultimately won the heavyweight division — in the first match he wrestled Saturday.

Because the heavyweight field was so thin at Lake Mills, Pearce had to win one consolation bout to make the second-place match. He beat North Union’s Kolton Walter by fall in two minutes and 18 seconds to force his matchup with O’Hern.

Newman Catholic, Riceville, and West Fork also competed in the IHSAA 1A District 5 Tournament. The Knights placed fifth and the Wildcats and Warhawks were ninth and 10th, respectively. Riceville had six wrestlers at the event and scored two points. West Fork’s lone wrestler was Rafe Arbegast, who put up 11 points.

IHSAA State Tournament action will begin at 9 a.m. on Feb. 15. Class 1A teams will compete first and be followed by Class 2A and 3A.