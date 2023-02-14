The North Iowa area will be well represented in Class 1A when the IHSAA state wrestling championships kick off Wednesday morning at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Lake Mills and West Hancock of Britt will both take six athletes, and Saint Ansgar will bring five.

Class 1A state tournament action will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday and feature first and second-round matchups and consolation competition.

The Eagles finished second in the Class 1A District 7 tournament in Ogden. West Hancock wrapped up the event with 142 points and first-place Emmetsburg had 167.5

“Individually, I think it went really well for getting guys through,” West Hancock head coach Mark Sanger said of his team’s performance. “There was an opportunity to get a few more. But team-wise, I would say we were hoping to do better. It was a good day, but we just haven’t put our best tournament together yet — I’ll put it to you that way.”

Among the Eagles that will compete at Wells Fargo Arena is Kellen Smith. The 152-pounder is 44-0 this season and the No. 1 seed at his weight in Class 1A. He beat all three of his district tournament opponents by fall in 25 seconds or less.

Smith placed second at 138 pounds at last year’s state tournament. He lost to Lisbon’s Cade Siebrecht, who now wrestles for the University of Iowa, via 7-5 decision in sudden victory.

“Kellen has big goals in mind, and he’s prepared himself,” Sanger said. “He loves wrestling. He lives for this time of year, and he’s got some big goals in mind. He’s got some things he’s got to take care of. But he’ll be ready to roll. He’s been looking forward to this for a long time. He kind of had a bad taste in his mouth after last year. So, he’s looking to put together another run.”

Smith received a first-round bye because he is the top seed at his weight. He’ll face either No. 17 Jackson Carey of Nashua-Plainfield or No. 16 Garrett Miller of Wapsie Valley.

Smith is one of four West Hancock wrestlers to win district titles this year. Teague Smith, a 120-pounder, 182-pounder Creighton Kelly and 195-pounder Kale Zuehl also won their brackets in Ogden. Smith, Kelly and Zuehl are seeded third, seventh and fourth in their respective state brackets.

All four of West Hancock’s district champions received first-round byes in the state tournament.

“All we want to do is, individually, each guy is find a way to win,” Sanger said. “Some guys have the ultimate goal in mind they’re working toward. You know, they want to be wrestling on Saturday night. Not all guys have the same goal in mind. For some of the other guys, it's win three matches before you lose two — make it on the stand. Any time you go down there, you’re trying to make the award stand.”

Lake Mills and Saint Ansgar advanced through the Class 1A, District 5 tournament that was held in Lake Mills.

“We wrestled pretty well,” Lake Mills head coach Alex Brandenburg said Saturday. “I’d say there were maybe only a couple more things that could’ve gone right. But overall, I think there was more good than bad.”

The Bulldogs have three district champions heading to state — 120-pounder Hayden Helgeson, 145-pound Cody Cox and 220-pound Wyatt Hanna. Helgeson, Cox and Hanna are seeded eighth, 10th and seventh at their respective weights.

Helgeson and Cox won their district final matches by decision. Hanna pinned Nashua-Plainfield Jackson Zwanziger in one minute and 12 seconds to claim his district title.

“We just got to keep drilling and doing what we usually do,” Brandenburg said. “You can’t treat it like it’s a party. You’ve got to treat it like it’s another tournament. These kids, most of them have aspirations of placing. So, we just got to keep grinding away and get them ready.”

Geraldo Vazquez, a 113-pounder, is the lone Lake Mills senior to qualify for state. He placed second at districts, losing to Nashua-Plainfield’s Nic Brase via 9-0 major decision in the finals. Brase and Vazquez were the top two seeds at their weight.

“(Vazquez) really improved this year,” Brandenburg said. “That was a pretty big surprise from where he was a year ago to qualify for state. So, we’re happy for him.”

All five Saint Ansgar wrestlers that qualified for state finished second at the district tournament.

Nashua-Plainfield’s Kaden Wilken, a 138-pounder, beat Saint Ansgar’s Kaden Willis by fall in one minute and 10 seconds in the semifinals. Willis then wrestled his way into a second-place finish through the consolation bracket.

Willis beat Newman Catholic’s Peter Miller — the No. 1 seed in his district tournament — in the second-place wrestleback to advance to state.

“He did a really great job,” Saint Ansgar head coach Barry Kittleson said of Willis. “In that wrestleback when he came back, that kid was the No. 1 seed. A lot of kids might not have gone at it the way he did. Aslan goes hard no matter what.”

Mikhail Meyer, a 182-pounder, 195-pounder Tate Meyer and 170-pounder Regan Witt all competed in the district finals and lost, moving onto the state tournament without competing in a wrestleback.

Saint Ansgar’s Christian Michels was supposed to face top-seeded Garrett Rinken of Nashua-Plainfield in the 126-pound finals. Michels, however, never hit the mat against Rinken. A knee injury he sustained in the semifinals held him out of the championship bout.

Because Michels took a medical forfeit in the finals, he was forced to wrestle Lake Mills’ Royce Peterson for second. Michels defeated Peterson via 7-6 decision, narrowly advancing to state.

Michels had knee surgery in October 2021, forcing him to miss the entire 2021-22 season. He returned to the mat this year, but Kittleson said Michels’ knee still can’t be pushed very hard.

“He didn’t want to be held out of that finals match,” Kittleson said. “We thought it was the best decision for him not to wrestle in the finals. We were pretty sure he’d have a wrestleback, and he did.”

Central Springs will be represented by two wrestlers at the state tournament — 152-pounder Preston Prazak and 160-pounder Rory Prazak. The cousins both won their weights at the Class 1A District 5 tournament.

Preston beat Nashua-Plainfield’s Jackson Carey by fall in three minutes and 56 seconds, and Rory downed Carey’s teammate, Eli Kalainoff, via 7-3 decision.

“There’s no way I thought we were going to do what we did this year,” Central Springs head coach Jay McDonough said. “We were 17-10 in duals, finished in the top half of every tournament we were in. To be honest, I think (the team) responded well to our process and trying to get them to fight. And that’s what we did.”