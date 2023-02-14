Kale DiMarco is in a class of his own. The senior has competed at 106 pounds for all four years of his high school wrestling career at Mason City.

Though the feat isn’t unheard of, it’s certainly rare. The 5-foot-4 DiMarco said most lightweight wrestlers move out of the 106-pound weight class by the time they become upperclassmen.

But DiMarco, who was only 100 pounds as a freshman, has stuck with the weight. But it wasn’t always his plan to wrestle in the class for his entire career.

DiMarco said he was in between weight classes coming into the 2022-23 season. But he decided to compete at 106 pounds because the weight is familiar to him.

“I was like, you know what, why not? Why not just go for it? Partly just because I’ve been at that weight,” DiMarco said. “Partly because I thought it’d be kind of funny to be all four years as a 106-pounder.”

DiMarco placed second in the IHSAA 3A District 6 Tournament on Saturday. His spot on the podium guaranteed him a third consecutive trip to state at 106 pounds.

DiMarco was the tournament’s No. 2 seed, and he lost to Ankeny Centennial’s Cale Vandermark via 9-6 decision in the finals.

DiMarco still received a higher state tournament seed (No. 5) than Vandermark (No. 6). Both will be chasing No. 1 Carter Pearson of Southeast Polk (38-1) and No. 2 Alexander Pearce of Iowa City West (38-2).

“I really want to take home a medal,” DiMarco said. “... So, that’s the minimum. Then, once I achieve that, we’re not done yet. We want to see how far up the podium we can get. I’m just going to enjoy it. These might be the last matches I ever wrestle. So, I’m going to take every opportunity to go out there, wrestle some great matches and maybe beat some kids I’m not supposed to beat.”

DiMarco has never made it out of the first round of the state tournament or finished in the top eight. This week, he’ll get one final chance to medal in Des Moines — a goal he’s been chasing for 13 years.

“We’ve got a wall in our wrestling room with all the state medalists on it,” DiMarco said. “You know, ever since I was a little kid, I was looking up there like, ‘That’d be pretty cool to have my name on there.’”

DiMarco has taken every step he can to prepare for a trip to Wells Fargo Arena. DiMarco worked out on Sunday instead of taking the day off after his district tournament.

Mason City head coach Andy Thompson said he’s been impressed with DiMarco’s weight management this postseason — especially during the district tournament.

Not much of DiMarco’s style will change before the state tournament — though he and his coach are hoping to deliver a few surprises to the field.

“To be honest, you’re not going to change a whole lot between now and going to Des Moines,” Mason City head coach Andy Thompson said. “We’re working on another leg attack for him, right now. But hopefully we’ll be able to get to some different offense during the state tournament that people maybe haven’t seen before.”

DiMarco received a first-round bye in the state tournament because of his seed. He’ll wrestle his first match Wednesday evening against No. 21 Charlie Boelman of North Polk or No. 12 Sam Davidson of Fort Dodge.

Class 3A action will begin at 6 p.m. and feature first-round, second-round and consolation matches. FloWrestling will stream all 10 sessions of the IHSAA State Tournament for its subscribers.