Hawkeyes prepare for final conference dual against No. 10 Cornhuskers

One final dual is all that stands between second-ranked Iowa and postseason competition and coach Tom Brands believes the Hawkeyes have plenty to prove.

Iowa concludes the regular season Sunday with a 6 p.m. dual at Nebraska and as many as five Cornhuskers ranked in the top-10 in their weight class will test the Hawkeyes.

“There’s a lot at stake,’’ Brands said. “This Sunday, we want to see what the program is about. We want to see what our guys are about. We need to be at our best. We need to be scoring points. We need to be weathering storms if it happens, building leads.’’

And if that happens?

“Then we’re doing what philosophy of the program is,’’ Brands said.

In many respects, the dual will set a tone for a return to Nebraska in two weeks for the Big Ten Championships beginning on March 5.

Four matches between top-10 wrestlers are possible when the Hawkeyes (13-1, 6-1 Big Ten) and 10hh-ranked Cornhuskers (6-4, 3-4) meet.

That includes a match between Iowa’s fourth-ranked Jacob Warner and Nebraska’s third-ranked Erick Schultz at 197 pounds.

The pair have split four career matches, with Schultz winning the two most recent by 3-1 and 3-2 scores after Warner won 4-1 and 7-5 (SV1) decisions in 2019.

At 174, the Hawkeyes’ second-ranked Michael Kemerer faces seventh-ranked Cornhusker Mikey Labriola. Kemerer, looking for his 50th win in 59 career matches against ranked opponents, won a 3-1 decision in the only previous meeting between the two.

Jaydin Eierman, ranked second at 141, owns a pair of career wins over Nebraska’s 10th-ranked Chad Red Jr., winning 8-4 in a dual last season and 7-1 in the semifinals of the Big Ten Championships.

The other top-10 match-up is at 149, where the Hawkeyes’ 10th-ranked Max Murin is scheduled to wrestle seventh-ranked Nebraska junior Ridge Lovett. The two have split a pair of previous decisions.

Iowa is listing both true freshman Drake Ayala and redshirt freshman Jesse Ybarra as lineup possibilities at 125.

Ayala hasn’t wrestled since Jan. 21 because of an undisclosed injury, but did accompany the Hawkeyes to Texas last weekend for Iowa’s dual against Oklahoma State.

“He’s been training ever since he went down,’’ Brands said. “He’s as good as he can be. We’ll make a decision on Sunday on whether he goes or not.’’

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0