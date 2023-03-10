Chiara Barbieri didn’t expect to be wrestling in the U.S. 10 months ago. At the time, she was preparing to celebrate her graduation from St. Xavier High School in Canada.

Barbieri knew she wanted to continue her wrestling career and planned to compete somewhere near her home in Brampton, Ontario. Then, Basil Minto changed Barbieri’s trajectory.

Minto was trying to build a program from the ground up when he first connected with Barbieri. North Iowa Area Community College Athletics added women’s wrestling to its lineup of sports on Feb. 23, 2022, and named Minto head coach of the team on the same day.

The Trojans wasted little time getting competition-ready. Minto signed his first two wrestlers — Clear Lake’s Haley Jackson and Chloe Williamson — on April 19.

Barbieri committed to NIACC a few months later, following in her brother’s footsteps. Francesco Barbieri played baseball at NIACC from 2020-22.

Nine months after its inception, the NIACC women’s wrestling team competed in its first National Junior College Athletic Association-sanctioned event — the Luther Hill Open at Simpson College in Indianola.

“I had to get together a roster as soon as possible,” Minto said. “That was the main thing — recruiting and getting the roster. NIACC was extremely flexible with my recruiting time. Anyone that knew any female athlete that was interested in wrestling, they sent them my way. It’s a very good community here.”

Minto’s squad got off to a slow start this season. The Trojans dropped their first two duals of the year to Indian Hills and Iowa Central Community College.

NIACC broke through on Jan. 23, picking up its first-ever dual meet victory. The Trojans beat the Ellsworth Community College Panthers, 24-6.

NIACC finished its inaugural season 1-4 in dual meets. Six Trjoans, however, competed in the NJCAA Women’s Invitational in Council Bluffs on March 3 and 4.

Four Trojans earned All-America honors at the event, including Barbieri. She posted the team’s best individual finish, picking up bronze at 101 pounds. Laken Lienhard — a 143-pounder — and 235-pounder Valerie Smith both placed fourth. Tatiana Hernandez was sixth at 109 pounds.

“Nobody knew what the outcome of the tournament was going to be,” Barbieri said. “Everybody did work really hard throughout the whole season. So, I’m pretty happy with what the outcome was. Everybody worked really hard to become an All-American, so I’m proud of everybody.”

Barbieri’s performance at the NJCAA Championships was particularly gritty. The freshman was hampered by a herniated disc in her back for most of the season.

While she received treatment to remedy the issue, Barbieri’s back was not fully healed before the national tournament. Barbieri still pinned one wrestler and won two other matches by technical fall at the event.

“It was a really, really tough competition,” Barbieri said. “So, I’m really proud of how the outcome was. I mean, I fought until the end. So, every match, I gave it my all. I was really happy that all my training did help me to achieve what I could achieve. It felt really good that I was able to make school history, especially as NIACC’s first wrestling team for women.

Minto, who was an All-American wrestler at NIACC in 2012 and 2013, was pleased with his team’s performance. He wasn’t, however, surprised by the Trojans’ efforts, as he held his squad to high standards in its first season.

Minto has been an assistant men’s wrestling coach at NIACC since 2018. He coaches the women’s team in addition to his duties with the men’s program.

“Well, I’m a pretty competitive coach,” Minto said. “I hold my athletes to a high standard ... I think they overproduced at the national tournament. That was a beautiful thing to see.”

The women’s wrestling team made its presence known on a national stage this year, but the Trojans aren’t totally satisfied with their results. While his squad laid a solid foundation this season with an eighth-place finish at nationals, Minto noted that there’s still room for improvement.

Minto, who wrestled at the University of Northern Iowa after his two-year career at NIACC, wasn’t bashful about the direction he’d like to take the Trojans in. Minto said he wants to help NIACC win a national championship.

“Recruiting, retaining and also improving on what you’ve got,” Minto said of the steps his program needs to take to reach its goals. “We just got a brand new wrestling room. Our athletic director pushed that through, which is a huge marketing tool. It’s a good training thing for our athletes to get in there and wrestle in the same room. Everything’s moving in the right direction for us, and that’s a really good thing.”