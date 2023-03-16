TULSA, Okla. – It was a strong start for the three state of Iowa wrestling programs Thursday during the opening session of the NCAA Division I wrestling championships at the BOK Center.

Iowa, Iowa State and Northern Iowa combined to go 21-4, including a 7-0 start by UNI.

Now, when addressing all three head coaches – Tom Brands, Kevin Dresser and Doug Schwab…they all agreed it will only get tougher.

“A lot of wrestling left,” Brands said. “If they came out of the gates slow, make adjustments. If they are where they want to be they got to keep getting better as the tournament goes on. Very simple philosophy.”

The Hawkeyes opening session was highlighted by bonus wins from both of their top-seeded wrestlers.

Spencer Lee needed just 36 seconds to pin Tucker Owens of Air Force at 125, and Real Woods rolled to a 13-1 win over Kal Miller of Maryland at 141.

Iowa also got wins from Max Murin at 148, Patrick Kennedy at 165, Nelson Brands at 174, Abe Assad at 184, Jacob Warner at 197 and Tony Cassioppi at 285.

Brands victory was the most thrilling as he scored a takedown and near fall in the waning seconds against North Carolina’s Alex Faison to win 6-2.

“You are steady because it is a long tournament,” Brands said of managing his team’s energy. “Steady. You got to right the wrongs, too, but keep getting better. We have to win a lot of tough matches.”

Iowa State went 6-2 and got a 10-2 major decision over Josh Kim of Harvard from three-time all-American David Carr at 165. Senior Marcus Coleman added a second major when he topped Jacob Ferriera of Hofstra, 12-3, at 184.

Zach Redding at 133, Paniro Johnson at 149, Yonger Bastida at 197 and Sam Schuyler at 285 also won.

Redding was in complete control in a 7-2 win over Domenic Zaccone of Campbell. Johnson, the true freshmen at 149, needed overcome some nerves to pull out a 3-2 tiebreaker win over Alec Hagan of Ohio. Bastida beat Evan Bockman of Utah Valley, 5-2, and Schuyler edged Michael Wolfgram of West Virginia, 4-2.

“That round went status quo,” Dresser said of the Cyclones. “I think we were supposed to win six and lose two and that is what happened. A lot of things get figured out tonight (Thursday night) and I know what we are going to face…it is going to be extremely tough.”

Highlighting the Panthers day was a pin by Kyle Biscoglia at 133 over Oregon State’s Jason Shaner in 6 minutes and 2 seconds.

Biscoglia fell behind early, but controlled much of the last two periods.

Top-seeded Parker Keckeisen picked up a 12-3 major decision at 184 over Anthony Carman of West Virginia at 184. Keckeisen scored early and kept on building throughout his dominating effort.

UNI also got wins from Cael Happel at 141, Colin Realbuto at 149, Derek Holschlag at 157, Austin Yant at 165 and Tyrell Gordon at 285.

“We talked about the first round. That is really all you are focused on,” UNI head coach Doug Schwab said. “You start getting ahead of yourself and bad things start to happen.

“I thought the guys did a heck of a job. You have to find ways to win tough matches. You only can win all of them by winning the first one.”

Happel’s 4-3 victory over Matt Kazmir of Columbia at 141 was big in many ways for the Lisbon native. In two previous trips to the BOK Center at the Big 12 championships, Happel went 0-4.

“I finally got one,” Happel said. “Feels good to get some demons out there. Everything felt all right, now just got to keep it going.”

Realbuto beat Mitch Moore of Oklahoma, 9-3, Holschlag edged Michigan State’s Chase Saldate, 4-3. Yant dominated Joshua Ogunsanya of Columbus, 8-1, and Tyrell Gordon used a riding time point to beat Konner Doucet of Oklahoma State, 2-1, at 285.

“A really good start for our team and proud. Great round and now we need to continue to build off it. It only gets tougher. You have beat guys you aren’t supposed to beat."