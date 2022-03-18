All three Iowa schools stumble on second day of wrestling Nationals

Thursday evening and Friday morning were not kind to universities in the Hawkeye state at the NCAA National Wrestling Championships.

After session one ended with Iowa in second place and UNI in fifth, session three came to an end with the Hawkeyes in a distant fourth (37.5 points), UNI in 19th (17 points) and Iowa State in dead last (eight points). Penn State lead all teams by a comfortable margin with 73 points.

It was a disappointing stumble for the big three schools of Iowa after a mostly successful start to the finals. The Hawkeyes had advanced six wrestlers to the quarterfinals, but only Jacob Warner (197) and Austin DeSanto (133) were able to secure wins and make it to the semis.

For UNI, only Parker Keckeisen at 184 managed to advance to the quarters and he was defeated by a 6-5 decision once he got there. To make matters worse, Keckseisen was the only Panther still alive in the tournament as the other seven UNI wrestlers were eliminated either Thursday or Friday.

For Iowa State, the trouble started long before Friday came around. The Cyclones only had three wrestlers advance out of the first round and all three were defeated in their next matches. All three (David Carr, Marcus Coleman and Yonger Bastida) were still alive in the consolation bracket heading into Friday night.

For Iowa, Max Murrin (149), Alex Marinelli (165), Michael Kemerer (174) and Tony Cassioppi (285) all advanced to the quarters before being defeated. They were still alive in the consolation bracket, but Jaydin Eierman (141) and Kaleb Young (157) were both defeated in the third consolation round.

Session four began after press time. Nationals will conclude on Saturday. The finals will begin at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

