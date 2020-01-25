Women's college basketball: Iowa to retire Gustafson's jersey

IOWA CITY – There is more to Megan Gustafson’s return to Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday than simply celebrating the career of the first women’s basketball player in Big Ten history to be the consensus national player of the year.
Iowa will officially retire Gustafson’s No. 10 jersey in a ceremony following a 3 p.m. game between the 19th-ranked Hawkeyes and Michigan State and the postgame timing of it all is not a coincidence.
“I’m just glad we all get to be here and see it,’’ Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle said. “Megan is such a great person and great player, a great teammate. It’s going to be fun to have the chance to share her day.’’
With so many teammates still on the court for a Hawkeye team which shares the Big Ten lead and has a 16-3 overall record, the ceremony is being held following the game to allow Iowa players to be present as Gustafson joins Michelle Edwards as the only players in the 46-year history of the program to have their jersey numbers retired.
“Our job is to win the game and then help Megan celebrate,’’ Doyle said.
They'll be joined by the largest crowd of the season. As of Friday, 10,670 tickets have been sold for Sunday's game.
Iowa coach Lisa Bluder and Gustafson’s teammates appreciate that Iowa decided to retire the jersey so soon after Gustafson completed her college career rather do it at some point later in her life.
“The chance for almost everybody who was on last year’s team to be here, that’s going to make it even more special,’’ said Iowa guard and former Mason City High School standout Makenzie Meyer. “Megan was all about team.’’
Nobody Hawkeye appreciates that more than Monika Czinano.
The sophomore now averages 15.7 points while playing the post position Gustafson filled a year ago while establishing Iowa career scoring and rebounding records and leading the Hawkeyes to a 29-7 record and program’s NCAA Elite Eight appearance since 1993.
“It wasn’t just me, it was all the new freshmen. From the first day we got here, Megan was there for us, a role model on the floor with the way she worked and the best teammate you could have,’’ Czinano said. “All the seniors last year, we’d go out to dinner with them, hang out with them. We became a family.’’
On the court, Gustafson prepared Czinano for the competition she now faces in every game.
Czinano credits the work of Gustafson and assistant coach Jan Jensen with helping her develop her skills and understand the expectations that accompany playing in the Big Ten.
“Megan taught me so much about what it takes to play at this level,’’ Czinano said. “It wasn’t easy, but it’s not easy. I learned from her that you have to put the work in to make it happen. She helped get me ready for this year.’’
Gustafson is returning to campus from Hungary during a schedule break in her professional career.
While appreciating the rare honor Gustafson will receive – and Iowa’s plan to recognize it with a jersey banner hanging from the rafters at Carver-Hawkeye Arena – the Hawkeyes have their own reasons to look forward to the celebration.
“I think it’s going to be awesome,’’ Czinano said. “Seeing her here is going to be great first of all and number two, we’re all happy and excited for her because we know how hard she worked.’’
That chance to reunite with Gustafson is what excites Bluder.
“We’ve spent some time on FaceTime, but the thing I’m really looking forward to is getting to have Megan here in Carver again and getting to talk to her in person,’’ Bluder said. “This is a great honor for her, but the big thing for me is just getting to see her again.’’
A two-time Big Ten player of the year, Gustafson led Iowa in scoring the final three seasons of her collegiate career and was the Hawkeyes’ top rebounder in all four of her seasons in an Iowa uniform.
She completed her college career with 2,804 points, 702 more than any other player in Hawkeye history and her 1,450 career rebounds are 383 more than the previous school record which had stood for 39 years.
“To be able to celebrate it all while it is still fresh in our minds, it’s going to be a fun day,’’ Meyer said.
Gustafson is not the only Hawkeye being honored today.
Doyle will be recognized prior to the start of game for her participation on Team USA which won the silver medal at the Pan American Games in Peru last summer.
The team was coached by Michigan State coach Suzy Merchant, whose team faces the Hawkeyes today. Merchant has been asked to participate in a ceremony honoring Doyle before Sunday’s tipoff.