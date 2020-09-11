Wolf confident that Osage will soon have football success

Wolf is in his first year as Osage's head coach, after spending the previous two seasons at Rockford.

In his first season at Rockford in 2018, Wolf led the Warriors to the 8-man state title game, where they lost to New London, 55-14. In 2019, the Warriors finished 7-3 and lost to Turkey Valley in the first round of the state playoffs.

When he was first hired at Osage back in April, Wolf expressed his excitement about making the transition back to 11-man football, saying that he had tailored his 11-man scheme to fit his old eight-man squad.

He admits that his new players have struggled at times in adapting to a new style of offense, but he has also tried to tailor his attack to the players he has.

"I'm trying to adapt my coaching style to the players that we have, and I'm also asking them to do some things that fit into what I know," Wolf said. "We're just trying to make those things mesh. I don't think it's worked out just yet, but once it meshes, I think we'll be a really good fit, and we'll do some really good things once that happens."