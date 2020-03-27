With start date uncertain, spring prep sports remain in limbo

The recent weeks have been filled with boredom for area high school athletes and coaches as the COVID-19 pandemic has brought all school activities to a screeching halt.
This time last year, North Iowa players were walking out onto the fields for practice, the weather still cold, but promising sunshine and warm weather in the spring sports season. Now, those fields and classrooms are empty as the schools do their best to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus.
For the first time in recent memory, there are no Iowa high school sports activities currently taking place.
To the coaches and athletes, this time is particularly frustrating because there is no definite end in sight to the shutdown. While the schools are closed, all IHSAA and IGHSAU sports programs are prohibited from holding sanctioned practices or having any in-person contact between coaches and athletes. Some coaches are still encouraging the kids to work out safely.
West Hancock girls track coach Mark Sanger is keeping in contact with his athletes via email, with suggestions for workouts they can do to stay in shape for the season’s possible start.
“I’ve emailed the whole team and sent them workouts to pick and choose from,” Sanger said. “I just told them to stay active. You’ve worked this long to get in shape. Do this and that to stay active, and we’ll see when we come back where we’re at.”
With professional and college sports leagues postponing or canceling their seasons, there doesn’t seem to be much hope that the high school sports season will resume anytime soon.
The season is not canceled quite yet, and if things start to get better and school resumes within the next month, a spring season is still possible.
You have free articles remaining.
“If we come back to school on April 13, then there is a good chance we can get some kind of abbreviated track season in,” Newman Catholic boys track coach Mike Schutt said. “There would be plenty of time to get in shape, run a few meets, then hit the state qualifying meets. It wouldn't be ideal, but it could happen.”
When the clouds finally part and the spring season hopefully gets going again, the players and coaches hope to be ready.
With very little contact and no ability to train as a team, they know that there will be plenty of work to do once the squads get the OK to resume sports activities.
“Obviously, we don’t want to force them to do anything and don’t want them gathering together to do it,” Sanger said. “Just try to encourage them and keep them rolling. That’s all we can do. I have a bad feeling that we’re not going to be back, but I sure hope we are.”
Newman Catholic girls track coach Jerry Gatton is also hopeful and sees parallels between the current situation and a recent season that was plagued by poor weather.
“I am optimistic that we will still have a season, but it will be shortened,” Gatton said. “To me, it really will be no different than a few years ago when most of us went into conference and state qualifying meets with very few races run, due to Mother Nature. I sure hope we do get some season for the outgoing seniors.”
With nothing else to do, some athletes are trying to use the time off wisely.
"It’s tough having our season postponed for now, but we might as well keep working," Mason City junior Ben Pederson said. "This event will show who really wants to be good and is willing to work for it."
West Hancock senior Tate Hagen is staying in shape by doing the workouts the coaches are sending, but without his teammates there, it just isn't the same.
"The workouts contain some of the regular stuff we would do in a practice, however, it’s pretty boring doing them just because you don’t get to compete with teammates, and have the same energy that we would have in a practice," Hagen said. "I miss being around the school, and with the team."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!