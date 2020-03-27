With start date uncertain, spring prep sports remain in limbo

Newman Catholic girls track coach Jerry Gatton is also hopeful and sees parallels between the current situation and a recent season that was plagued by poor weather.

“I am optimistic that we will still have a season, but it will be shortened,” Gatton said. “To me, it really will be no different than a few years ago when most of us went into conference and state qualifying meets with very few races run, due to Mother Nature. I sure hope we do get some season for the outgoing seniors.”

With nothing else to do, some athletes are trying to use the time off wisely.

"It’s tough having our season postponed for now, but we might as well keep working," Mason City junior Ben Pederson said. "This event will show who really wants to be good and is willing to work for it."

West Hancock senior Tate Hagen is staying in shape by doing the workouts the coaches are sending, but without his teammates there, it just isn't the same.

"The workouts contain some of the regular stuff we would do in a practice, however, it’s pretty boring doing them just because you don’t get to compete with teammates, and have the same energy that we would have in a practice," Hagen said. "I miss being around the school, and with the team."

