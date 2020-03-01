With hips fully healthy, Williamson ready for first full season in pro ball

“That’s probably pretty accurate,” Williamson said. “I wouldn’t say I’m like Cole Hamels, but I always watched Cole Hamels. I like how he pitches, and I try not to compare a lot, but if there was someone, it’d be Smyly.”

After getting his feet wet in the professional ranks, Williamson hopes to keep climbing the organizational ladder in 2020. He hasn’t been told where he will wind up this season, but if he continues to pitch well, it doesn’t seem outlandish to think that he could make it to Double-A by the end of the year.

But that isn’t something Williamson is concerning himself with. This season, which will most likely begin with the Single-A Modesto Nuts, Williamson’s main goal is to improve his consistency.

“I think I have really good stuff, it’s just whether that stuff shows up eight or nine out of 10 times,” Williamson said. “Right now, it could be five, six, seven times out of 10. I just need to get all my stuff showing up more consistently.”