With hips fully healthy, former NIACC pitcher Williamson ready for first full season in pro ball

Last summer was crazy for Brandon Williamson.
On June 3, the former NIACC lefty pitcher was drafted out of Texas Christian University (TCU) in the second round of the MLB Draft by the Seattle Mariners.
Just 10 weeks later, on Aug. 14, he came out of the bullpen at Funko Field in Everett, Washington, in relief of Mariners legend Felix Hernandez, who was pitching in a rehab start.
What a whirlwind couple of months.
“Oh, I loved it,” Williamson said of his first summer in the Pacific Northwest. “It was awesome. The team was great, and I loved the weather. It was just an awesome summer. The league was awesome. It was a dream summer, you could say.”
Williamson pitched only 15.1 innings at Everett as the Mariners imposed a strict innings limit, but he still opened some eyes in the organization. His control was impeccable, as Williamson finished with a strikeout to walk ratio of 25/5, and a 0.91 walks/hits per innings pitched average (WHIP).
As a pitcher fresh out of the college ranks, the main goal was for Williamson to get used to the professional rotation schedule, where starting pitchers pitch once every five days.
“I was feeling good,” Williamson said. “I pitched only two innings every five days, but I felt really good. My arm was juiced and the ball was moving well. I started throwing a curve ball, and things were just clicking pretty well up there.”
It’s unclear whether Williamson will eventually become a starter or a relief pitcher, but Mariners General Manager Jerry Dipoto seemed pretty confident in Williamson’s ability to adapt to any role.
“He has the ability to be anything,” Dipoto said in a January interview. “A top of the rotation starter to an electric back-end bullpen guy, with Andrew Miller-type ability.”
Williamson was originally drafted in the 36th round of the 2018 draft by the Milwaukee Brewers, but turned down the team’s minor-league offer in favor of honoring his TCU commitment.
In the fall after he left NIACC, Williamson had surgery to repair the labrums in both of his hips (cartilage rim that surrounds the hip joint and gives it stability), as the injury had bothered him throughout his sophomore year. While the hips were a concern to some major league teams prior to the draft, Williamson has recovered nicely.
“They feel brand new,” Williamson said. “I actually have good hips now. It’s not a problem any more. That’s been a huge part of me starting to perform a little better. My hips are allowing me to do a little more. I don’t get sore anymore after games, and it’s off the charts compared to what it was. It’s a lot better now.”
Former NIACC coach, and current Philadelphia Phillies assistant pitching coordinator Travis Hergert, calls it a “blessing in disguise” that Williamson didn’t sign with the Brewers out of NIACC. After the surgery to fix what Hergert calls Williamson’s “$90,000 hips,” the lefty compiled a 4-5 record, a 4.19 ERA and a .267 opponent batting average in 77 ⅓ innings for TCU.
With his big, lanky 6-foot-6 inch frame, Williamson has been compared by scouts to lefty MLB pitcher Drew Smyly, though Williamson throws a bit harder than the 6-foot-3 San Francisco Giants pitcher.
“That’s probably pretty accurate,” Williamson said. “I wouldn’t say I’m like Cole Hamels, but I always watched Cole Hamels. I like how he pitches, and I try not to compare a lot, but if there was someone, it’d be Smyly.”
After getting his feet wet in the professional ranks, Williamson hopes to keep climbing the organizational ladder in 2020. He hasn’t been told where he will wind up this season, but if he continues to pitch well, it doesn’t seem outlandish to think that he could make it to Double-A by the end of the year.
But that isn’t something Williamson is concerning himself with. This season, which will most likely begin with the Single-A Modesto Nuts, Williamson’s main goal is to improve his consistency.
“I think I have really good stuff, it’s just whether that stuff shows up eight or nine out of 10 times,” Williamson said. “Right now, it could be five, six, seven times out of 10. I just need to get all my stuff showing up more consistently.”
Williamson is currently ranked by Baseball America as the 9th-best player in the Mariners’ farm system, and as some of the team’s upper level prospects earn call-ups, he will almost assuredly climb on that list.
Almost every draft pick spends a few years in the minor leagues, but his former coach doesn’t think it will be too much of a wait for his old lefty starter.
“I know that they have been having him coming up to Seattle and to Phoenix to do a lot of mental skills and leadership development,” Hergert said. “That is where he has matured a lot. That is reflected in his progress on the field. He is another guy that you are going to see in the big leagues in a year or two.”
For now, Williamson is soaking in the warm Arizona weather and enjoying his first spring training. No matter where he goes in baseball, Williamson won’t forget where his baseball journey began.
Without his time at NIACC, Williamson says he would not have gotten the opportunity to go to TCU, and eventually get drafted.
“NIACC was great, I loved it,” Williamson said. “I wish I could go back. I love that place. They really built me. I didn’t go in there as a prospect or some stud. I went in as the scrub, and they helped me build my career into where I wanted to go.
“I got to keep going, and was fortunate enough to come into pro ball. It’s everything you could ask for.”