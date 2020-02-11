With a scoring record and a conference title, the future is bright for Clear Lake girls squad

“We all feel like we just need to keep on going as a team,” Faber said. “We know what we can do, and it was one of the goals that we had at the beginning of the season. We have one down. We still want to get to state. That is the next goal.”

For Faber, moving past Megan Keefe last Friday, to become Clear Lake’s all-time leading scorer was an accomplishment that had been on her mind for a long time. Smith remembers during Faber’s freshman year, when she told him she wanted to break the record. It was on her mind from the very beginning.

"I kind of cautioned her on that,” Smith said. “I’d never had a player come out and say that before. I was just making sure, it’s a good goal to have but also think about the team. She’s been above and beyond since her freshman year.”

During her sophomore season, Faber averaged 16.7 points per game, as the Lions won the conference and made it to the state tournament. Her junior year, Faber averaged 18.2 points per game. This season, she is averaging 17.3 points per game, the top scorer on the 19-2 Lions.

For Smith, the thought process shifted. It wasn’t a matter of if she would break the record. It became a question of when.