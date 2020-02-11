With a scoring record and a conference title, the future is bright for Clear Lake girls squad

It’s been a good week for the Clear Lake girls basketball team. Last Friday, senior Sara Faber broke the school’s all-time scoring record in a 31-point victory over Humboldt. And on Tuesday, the Lions clinched the North Central Conference title, with a 68-45 victory over rival Hampton-Dumont-CAL.
It was especially sweet for the Lions to take the NCC championship on senior night. After finishing second in the NCC a season ago, the Lions were happy to have the title back on a night where the home crowd said goodbye to its upperclassmen.
“It feels good,” head coach Bart Smith said. “It’s just one thing that was on the girls’ things to accomplish this year. We let last year get away from us, and won it the year before. We don’t want to give that thing up, and it’s nice to win it here and win it in the fashion that we did.”
Clear Lake dominated from the offset. In the first quarter, the Lions quickly got out to a 7-0 lead. By the end of the first, they led the Bulldogs, 20-5. At halftime, Clear Lake had extended the lead to 46-18. In the fourth quarter, the Lions outscored the Bulldogs 15-12 to secure the win and the conference crown.
Faber finished the night with 19 points on 9-of-10 shooting. For the Lions’ star senior, the conference title was just the first on the list of accomplishments she hopes to check off before the season is done.
“We all feel like we just need to keep on going as a team,” Faber said. “We know what we can do, and it was one of the goals that we had at the beginning of the season. We have one down. We still want to get to state. That is the next goal.”
For Faber, moving past Megan Keefe last Friday, to become Clear Lake’s all-time leading scorer was an accomplishment that had been on her mind for a long time. Smith remembers during Faber’s freshman year, when she told him she wanted to break the record. It was on her mind from the very beginning.
You have free articles remaining.
"I kind of cautioned her on that,” Smith said. “I’d never had a player come out and say that before. I was just making sure, it’s a good goal to have but also think about the team. She’s been above and beyond since her freshman year.”
During her sophomore season, Faber averaged 16.7 points per game, as the Lions won the conference and made it to the state tournament. Her junior year, Faber averaged 18.2 points per game. This season, she is averaging 17.3 points per game, the top scorer on the 19-2 Lions.
For Smith, the thought process shifted. It wasn’t a matter of if she would break the record. It became a question of when.
“She almost broke the single-game scoring record on a couple occasions when she was a sophomore,” Smith said. “Last year, she had 17 a game. She is going to get 17-20 per game. Defensively, she can just fly by people and get layups.”
After the game, which came against Humboldt, Faber was given the game-ball, as the crowd cheered her historic accomplishment.
“It was awesome,” Faber said. “I know I couldn’t have done that without my team. They wanted it for me too. It was great to do with all of my best friends.”
Smith, who has been the Lions’ head coach since 2011, knows that there are still several goals for Faber to accomplish this season. With the scoring record, and a conference title in the books, the team's first state title is the looming prize.
“I’m happy for her to get that,” Smith said. “She’s worked really hard for it, and its one thing that is on her list to do. Another is a conference title, we’ve got that. The final one is state title. It’s a good one to end on. We’ll be ready to go against Garner on Saturday.”
The Lions will open regional tournament play at home on Saturday at 5 p.m., against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.