Wirfs, Epenesa lead Iowa hopefuls at NFL Combine

Stone, like Wirfs and Epenesa, are among a group of 10 former Hawkeyes who have left the program early over the last three years.

The combined six that left in 2018 and 2019 all landed NFL roster spots that fall.

Wirfs is projected as a potential top-10 selection at this point while Epenesa is seen as more of an upper mid-opening round selection in this year’s draft.

“I think it’s going to be big to just see him and see him move around and test,’’ Jeremiah said. “He’s a skilled, skilled rusher. … He’s not real explosive when you watch him coming off the edge, but he’s big and powerful. He has great hands and can flip his hips and finish. The guy has a high floor. You’re not going to miss on A.J. Epenesa.’’

Results this weekend, and during Iowa’s upcoming pro day and individual workouts, will determine the fate of other Combine participants.

That group includes Iowa State long snapper Steven Wirtel who joined Ojemudia on the field at the Senior Bowl last month.

Kiper suggests that Stanley is another Hawkeye with plenty to gain this week, viewing him as a potential fifth-to-seventh round selection by the time the NFL Draft begins on April 23 in Las Vegas.