Winter winners: North Iowa's breakout winter sports athletes

With a clean bill of health this season, Petersen is finally getting a chance to show off his talents. He is currently 5-0 on the season, and has been ranked all year as the No. 1 106-pound Class 1A wrestler by The Predicament.

A full season, a healthy knee, and a No. 1 ranking. It’s a good time to be Kale Petersen right now, and as a sophomore, it looks like he is due for plenty of good times on the mat in the next few years.

Wyatt Helming, junior, Lake Mills

Last year, in 26 games off the bench, Helming put up 118 points for the Bulldogs, as Dashawn Linnen and senior Chett Helming led the high-flying team all the way to the state tournament quarterfinals.

Now, with the elder Helming gone, Wyatt is making the most of his time in the starting lineup. With Linnen leading the team with 159 points through eight games, Helming has been strong in his supporting role and is currently second on the team with 104 points on 52.2 percent shooting, along with 67 rebounds and 17 steals.

Helming was a solid bench player last year, but has proven himself to be valuable in a starting role as well. With the Bulldogs 8-0 and perched atop the Top of Iowa West standings, Helming will play a crucial role as the team approaches tournament season.

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.