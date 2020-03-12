Will Slaven helps Green Bay's effort to attract NFL draft

If the Green Bay Packers wind up hosting the NFL draft in 2022, a Mason City High School alum will be one person the organization can thank.
Will Slaven, a 2013 graduate of Mason City High School, works as a structural engineer at GRAEF, a Milwaukee-based structural design company that is helping to design and build a new expo center across from Lambeau Field, with the goal of attracting the NFL draft to Green Bay.
The new complex in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin, is a 30,000 square foot convention and expo center that will replace the Veterans Memorial and Shopko Hall Arena, right across the street from Lambeau Field.
Working alongside nationally known architecture firm Populous and Kahler Slater and Miron Construction, Slaven and his GRAEF colleagues, mapped out a process that shaved nearly 2 1/2 months off of the project’s construction time.
Instead of going through the typical process of designing the building and then handing over the design to a different firm to detail the building, the company did both processes simultaneously, which according to Slaven, saved the project about 10 weeks. That, he said, should improve its chances of hosting the 2022 draft.
“The status quo is that the design is finished, and then it's handed over to another firm to complete the detailing,” Slaven said. “We basically completed those processes in parallel. While designing the building, we were working with another firm to detail it at the same time. We took the two processes side by side and delivered the finished product at the same time.”
The expo hall will cost around $93 million, and will be called “The Resch Expo.” It is scheduled to open in January 2021.
You have free articles remaining.
"It's a great addition to the Resch Center and adds fun and excitement to what's been happening in Titletown (District) and Lambeau Field," Kahler Slater project manager Jeff Piette told the Green Bay Press Gazette last year. "To have some kind of life and transparency to the building was important."
For Slaven, his career pathway got its start in the classrooms of Mason City High School. He gives credit to a pair of teachers – physics teacher Jeffrey Heinz and calculus teacher Bryan DeGabriele – for steering him onto his current course.
"I was previously considering a couple different career paths, one of which was architecture, which is a closely related career field,” Slaven said. “The other being some form of sports medicine. I’ve always been interested in athletics and sports performance. I found the right combination of science and athletics, in the work I’m doing now of designing athletic facilities.”
Mike Vogel is the project leader for GRAEF, and had rave reviews on Slaven's work.
"I think Will is a rock-star," Vogel said. "He's got a really bright future and he is a super talented young professional. The sky is the limit."
Slaven played football at Mason City and finished with 28 rushing attempts and 95 total yards in two seasons of play. While he loves his current line of work, it doesn’t come without its challenges.
“I’m actually a Chicago Bears fan,” Slaven said with a laugh. “It’s kind of a sore subject knowing that I’m helping the Packers organization. I’ve done work for other sports teams too, like the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brewers. My firm as a whole has done a lot of work for different athletics teams.”
GRAEF has helped design projects for teams such as the Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks, and University of Wisconsin Badgers. For Slaven, seeing his work be used on such a big stage is always a thrill.
“It’s really gratifying work to know that it is something that is going to be used at a high level by such a respected organization like the Packers,” Slaven said. “It’s always exciting to see your work on TV.”