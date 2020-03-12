Will Slaven helps Green Bay's effort to attract NFL draft

If the Green Bay Packers wind up hosting the NFL draft in 2022, a Mason City High School alum will be one person the organization can thank.

Will Slaven, a 2013 graduate of Mason City High School, works as a structural engineer at GRAEF, a Milwaukee-based structural design company that is helping to design and build a new expo center across from Lambeau Field, with the goal of attracting the NFL draft to Green Bay.

The new complex in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin, is a 30,000 square foot convention and expo center that will replace the Veterans Memorial and Shopko Hall Arena, right across the street from Lambeau Field.

Working alongside nationally known architecture firm Populous and Kahler Slater and Miron Construction, Slaven and his GRAEF colleagues, mapped out a process that shaved nearly 2 1/2 months off of the project’s construction time.

Instead of going through the typical process of designing the building and then handing over the design to a different firm to detail the building, the company did both processes simultaneously, which according to Slaven, saved the project about 10 weeks. That, he said, should improve its chances of hosting the 2022 draft.