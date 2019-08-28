JJ Wickman enters his senior year at Mason City as already one of the most accomplished golfers for the Mohawks.
Wickman, who qualified as an individual for the Class 4A state meet as both a freshman and a junior, is looking for another trip to state and a much higher finish than his tie for 32nd a season ago.
“I kind of did the opposite this summer of what I had been doing,” Wickman said. “I wanted to be more efficient with my practices. I now look at golf in a different way.”
Wickman, who was 18th in the state with an adjusted scoring average of 38.33 in 2018, admits that his summer strategy means that he is enjoying the game more.
It has also impressed veteran Mohawk coach Jim Cornick.
“JJ seems much more relaxed going into the season,” Cornick said. “He is hitting the ball well and scoring well.”
Whether or not the Mohawks as a team can follow Wickman’s lead remains to be seen as Cornick does not return a lot of varsity experience.
Bradley Vaith played in the no. 3 spot for most of 2018, and Cornick believes that Vaith has upped his game to become a solid second player.
Vaith had an adjusted scoring average of 41.57 a season ago but showed his potential with a low 18-hole mark of 73.
After Wickman and Vaith, though, remains to be determined.
Depth and consistency were the biggest issues for the Mohawks in 2018.
With a slew of inexperienced players, Cornick hopes those concerns will work themselves out in the early portion of the season and the rest of the Mohawk team can join Wickman at state.
