Where are they now?: Nicole Carroll and Kayla Sautter

Mason City's track and field program had a special day on May 24, 2003.
For Mohawks head track coach Jim Lee, the day was a special one because of the performance of the Mohawks' shuttle hurdle relay team. In their final run together, the relay team won a state title and set an all-time state meet record with a time of 1:00.89. The mark was just .09 seconds off of the state record the Mohawks set the previous month.
"I remember it like it was yesterday," said Lee, who was an assistant coach at the time. "Other than your kid being born or adopted or your marriage, that is one of the best times I had in my entire life."
The shuttle hurdle team was a tight-knit and highly successful group made up of Nicole Carroll, Kayla Sautter, Danielle Hill and Andrea Sellers. That foursome wound up setting a school record, while also claiming district, state and all-time Iowa record times.
“It was something we had been working toward as a team for three years,” Sautter (now Wilson) said. “Being able to walk away from the program as a senior, after getting something we had been working toward for many years was pretty awesome.”
The group was so successful, Lee remembers, that fans and opposing schools would call the school office and ask if the team was running that day, just to make sure they could watch. They became one of the more feared teams in the state, possessing something that Lee called the “intimidation factor.”
“Other kids would see them warming up and wouldn’t want to run against them, because they knew they were going to get beat,” Lee said. “It’s one of those things where you walked onto the track, and you knew going in that you have the best two hurdlers in the state of Iowa for several years in a row.”
Aside from their accomplishments as a group, the relay team members had a lot of success as individual athletes too. The year before breaking the shuttle hurdle state title, Sautter and Carroll finished first and second, respectively, in the 100-meter hurdles.
Carroll (now Bechstein) won 10 state medals during her time at Mason City along with a state championship, and finished as a state runner-up three separate times.
She went to run at the University of Minnesota, where she helped the Golden Gophers win four Big 10 titles.
Bechstein now lives in Bloomington with her husband, Alan, and 20-month-old daughter Kennedy. She currently works as a consultant for a distribution company in Minnesota called Cities Market Studios, and does some occasional work as a hurdles coach at St. Paul Academy.
“The last time I did a hurdle was when I was eight months pregnant,” Bechstein said with a laugh. “I was actually doing a few consulting lessons for some of the athletes at St. Paul academy. I had to demonstrate. It was interesting.”
Sautter (now Wilson) ended up with six state medals and two state championships in her high school career. She got a degree in education, and worked in schools for five years. She lives with her husband and kids in Indianapolis, and is currently a stay-at-home mom.
“It was definitely a lot of fun,” Wilson said of the shuttle hurdle title. “It was kind of something that could bring a team together. People would cheer us on, and it was really cool that way.”
The other two members of the relay team, Sellers and Hill, went on to have track success of their own. Hill went on to run at NIACC, while Sellers became a heptathlete at Minnesota State University.
Lee has kept in touch with the relay squad over the years, texting them on holidays and messaging Bechstein whenever he has to stop at a train crossing, an inside joke between the two. Lee has been with the Mason City program since 1996, and has served as head coach since 2011. In all of those years as coach, the shuttle hurdle relay title stands out as the most special moment.
“It was just really satisfying to watch those girls accomplish that goal,” Lee said. “That will be with me forever. I’ve got it on tape, so I can stay at home and watch it. Putting that DVD in, it’s a lot of fun to watch.”
Neither Bechstein or Wilson have been inducted yet into the Mason City Athletic Hall of Fame, something that the coach hopes will change sometime in the next couple of years.
“Those kids were the full package,” Lee said. “I’m hoping in the next year or two, they go into the Mohawk Hall of Fame. That is something they really deserve.”
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
