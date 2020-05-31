Where are they now?: Nicole Carroll and Kayla Sautter

The group was so successful, Lee remembers, that fans and opposing schools would call the school office and ask if the team was running that day, just to make sure they could watch. They became one of the more feared teams in the state, possessing something that Lee called the “intimidation factor.”

“Other kids would see them warming up and wouldn’t want to run against them, because they knew they were going to get beat,” Lee said. “It’s one of those things where you walked onto the track, and you knew going in that you have the best two hurdlers in the state of Iowa for several years in a row.”

Aside from their accomplishments as a group, the relay team members had a lot of success as individual athletes too. The year before breaking the shuttle hurdle state title, Sautter and Carroll finished first and second, respectively, in the 100-meter hurdles.

Carroll (now Bechstein) won 10 state medals during her time at Mason City along with a state championship, and finished as a state runner-up three separate times.

She went to run at the University of Minnesota, where she helped the Golden Gophers win four Big 10 titles.