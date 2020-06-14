Where Are They Now?: Jeff Horner has a new outlook on life

“Our guys really bought in, and I told them, ‘if we play good defense, we’re going to be able to fast break, be able to run, and get good offense.'" Jeff said. “Our defense really led to our offense.”

Before his cancer diagnosis, Jeff admits that he was an intense coach, prone to getting emotional and yelling on the sideline. While he was going through treatment, Bob and Jeff had a series of heart to heart talks, where Jeff decided to reevaluate his coaching demeanor.

Bob learned a lot of those lessons himself over his career, and advised his son not to worry about things he can’t control. Focus on coaching your players, and control only what you can control.

“Sometimes basketball isn’t everything,” Bob said. “Family and people you love sometimes get put on the back burner. When it comes down to it, your family and who you love are the people who love and support you. I think he has learned a lot in that aspect.”

That new demeanor and outlook is a part of Jeff’s life off the court too. He now spends a lot of time with his wife and two kids, and tries to keep himself from getting too worked up about the small and petty parts of life.