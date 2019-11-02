The Osage Green Devils were on a roll going into the Class 1A playoffs Friday night at home.
All that came to an abrupt stop as West Lyon dominated the Green Devils 55-14 to advance to the quarterfinals.
In the process, Osage had its five-game winning streak snapped and ended the season with a 5-5 record.
The Green Devils found some success through the air on Friday, but were held to just 81 yards on the ground against a stout West Lyon run defense.
Junior quarterback Colin Muller threw for 177 yards, connecting on 14-of-28 passes. He threw two touchdowns, but also was intercepted twice in the Green Devil loss.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.
Muller came into the game with 22 touchdowns, good for second among North Iowa quarterbacks behind Clear Lake's Jalen DeVries (26). Muller also was second behind DeVries with 1,946 passing yards.
Junior receivers Spencer Mooberry and Thor Maakestad led Osage with four catches and one TD each. Mooberry had 57 yards, while Maakestad finished with 56 yards.
Both Maakestad (661) and Mooberry (573) were in the North Iowa top five in receiving yards coming into the game.
O FB 1
O FB 2
O FB 3
O FB 4
O FB 5
O FB 6
O FB 7
O FB 8
O FB 9
O FB 10
O FB 11
O FB 12
O FB 13
O FB 14
WL-118724.jpg
WL-118728.jpg
Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.
Sign up now for our News Alerts email!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.