West Hancock's Rachel Leerar shines on cross country course

Rachel Leerar's winter exploits have been widely chronicled, but her fall season is going pretty well, too.

In the winter, Leerar is the star player on the West Hancock girls basketball team, has led the Eagles' girls team to two state tournament appearances, and was named a Class 1A First Team All-State player in both years.

While she is most well-known for her work on the hardwood, Leerar has built up an impressive resume in another sport, far from the bright lights and crowded gyms.

Cross country.

“Cross country is a different sport. It’s definitely day and night different from basketball,” Leerar said. ”It’s an individual sport, and it's all about how hard you are willing to push yourself, and how far you can go when it comes to the training that you can do in your practices.”

For awhile, West Hancock didn’t have a cross country team of its own, instead sending its runners 10 miles down Highway 18 to run with Garner-Hayfield-Ventura. But in Leerar’s eighth grade year, the Eagles finally fielded a high school team of their own.