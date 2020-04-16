West Hancock's Rachel Leerar commits to Nebraska-Kearney

For West Hancock junior Rachel Leerar, it was finally time to make a decision.
Earlier this week, the Eagles’ basketball star announced on social media that she will be taking her talents to the University of Nebraska-Kearney following her senior year.
“I am extremely excited to announce that I have decided to continue my academic and basketball career at the University of Nebraska Kearney,” Leerar said in a tweet. “I thank God for the amazing opportunity to play the game I love and my parents and sisters for shaping me into the person and player that I am today. The sacrifices they have made for and their endless support have meant everything.”
Leerar led the Eagles to a 25-2 season, in which the team fell in the second round of the state basketball tournament to North Linn. Leerar led the team with 533 points on the season, for an average of 19.7 points per game. Leerar also had a team-high 127 assists and finished second on the team with 134 total rebounds.
Over the past two years, Leerar has been a part of one of the most successful stretches in program history as the team has gone 50-4 and made two straight state tournament appearances. In 2019, the Eagles played in the state title game, losing to Newell-Fonda 76-52.
UNK is a NCAA Division II program that finished the 2019-2020 season with a 26-6 overall record. The program plays in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) and made it to the second round of the MIAA tournament this past season, before losing to Emporia State, 61-52.
"I got to know them really well after talking to the staff," Leerar said. "From the recruitment process, I feel like I really got to know them. I met some of the girls when I was on my visit, and some of the future recruits, too. I felt like they were super good people, and I’d be a good fit at this college."
The Lopers run a "dribble-drive" offense, a system that relies on its guards to attack the rim and open up the passing lanes, and according to Leerar, have an improvisational-friendly system that she is comfortable with.
"They don’t have to run a set play every single time," Leerar said. "It’s similar to what we do at West Hancock. I kind of like to just play and react off of instinct instead of having to run a set play every time. College in itself is a faster-paced game and that’s something that I see myself liking at the next level. I like going fast and not having to sit and wait."
Aside from her high school exploits, Leerar also plays for the North Iowa Fire AAU team under head coach Todd Ciochetto. Ciochetto was recently named the NJCAA Division II coach of the year for his work as the NIACC women’s basketball head coach.
“Her work ethic is second to none,” Ciochetto said. “UNK is the perfect fit for Rachel. I’m friends with the staff, and they are great people. Rachel has a great shot to develop into an All-American there.”
Along with senior teammate Amanda Chizek, Leerar was named a Class 2A First Team All-American this past season, and was named to the Class 2A All-Tournament team. Going into her senior year, Leerar is still chasing the program's first state title.
"I love playing basketball, so to get one more season here in high school is going to be super fun," Leerar said. "We’re going to take our team and rebuild, and hopefully take another shot at it. If we play our best, I really think we have a shot at going a long ways, because we have the tools to do it."
