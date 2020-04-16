West Hancock's Rachel Leerar commits to Nebraska-Kearney

"I got to know them really well after talking to the staff," Leerar said. "From the recruitment process, I feel like I really got to know them. I met some of the girls when I was on my visit, and some of the future recruits, too. I felt like they were super good people, and I’d be a good fit at this college."

The Lopers run a "dribble-drive" offense, a system that relies on its guards to attack the rim and open up the passing lanes, and according to Leerar, have an improvisational-friendly system that she is comfortable with.

"They don’t have to run a set play every single time," Leerar said. "It’s similar to what we do at West Hancock. I kind of like to just play and react off of instinct instead of having to run a set play every time. College in itself is a faster-paced game and that’s something that I see myself liking at the next level. I like going fast and not having to sit and wait."

Aside from her high school exploits, Leerar also plays for the North Iowa Fire AAU team under head coach Todd Ciochetto. Ciochetto was recently named the NJCAA Division II coach of the year for his work as the NIACC women’s basketball head coach.